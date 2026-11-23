Sudanese Army Repels Drone Attacks Reportedly Launched from Ethiopia
(MENAFN) Sudanese air defense units intercepted multiple drones approaching the capital, Khartoum, early Sunday after they were reportedly launched from neighboring Ethiopia and directed toward residential districts, government facilities and Khartoum International Airport, according to local media reports citing military sources.
Sudanese military officials said the unmanned aircraft had taken off from Ethiopian territory before attempting to hit several locations across the capital.
The newspaper Al-Sudani, alongside eyewitness accounts, reported that air defense systems engaged the incoming drones in different parts of Khartoum, with explosions and anti-aircraft gunfire heard during the early morning hours.
According to the newspaper, the interception operations initially took place in Al-Eilafoun, east of the capital, before extending to eastern districts, including Al-Riyadh, as well as areas south of Khartoum.
Among the locations reportedly targeted were residential neighborhoods and government facilities, including buildings affiliated with Sudan's social insurance and pension authorities.
Meanwhile, Sudanese media outlet Sudanese Echo, citing military sources, attributed responsibility for the drone attacks to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have been engaged in a conflict with the Sudanese army since April 2023.
Sudan has previously accused Ethiopia of permitting the RSF to operate from its territory and conduct drone strikes against Sudanese targets. However, Addis Ababa has rejected these allegations.
Sudanese military officials said the unmanned aircraft had taken off from Ethiopian territory before attempting to hit several locations across the capital.
The newspaper Al-Sudani, alongside eyewitness accounts, reported that air defense systems engaged the incoming drones in different parts of Khartoum, with explosions and anti-aircraft gunfire heard during the early morning hours.
According to the newspaper, the interception operations initially took place in Al-Eilafoun, east of the capital, before extending to eastern districts, including Al-Riyadh, as well as areas south of Khartoum.
Among the locations reportedly targeted were residential neighborhoods and government facilities, including buildings affiliated with Sudan's social insurance and pension authorities.
Meanwhile, Sudanese media outlet Sudanese Echo, citing military sources, attributed responsibility for the drone attacks to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have been engaged in a conflict with the Sudanese army since April 2023.
Sudan has previously accused Ethiopia of permitting the RSF to operate from its territory and conduct drone strikes against Sudanese targets. However, Addis Ababa has rejected these allegations.
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