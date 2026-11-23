Israeli Military Investigates Civilian’s Visit to Southern Syria in Army Uniform
(MENAFN) The Israeli military has launched an investigation after a civilian reportedly visited his family in southern Syria while wearing an Israeli army uniform, according to reports.
Israeli public broadcaster KAN identified the individual as Atef Hasson, describing him as an employee of an Israeli security organization who does not hold military rank or serve as a soldier.
The broadcaster reported that the army's 210th Division had no prior knowledge of his visit until video footage emerged on social media. Questions also remain over how Hasson entered Syrian territory and who permitted him to wear military clothing.
The footage, which circulated online Sunday, shows Hasson wearing a helmet and protective body armor while standing alongside Israeli soldiers in Hader, located in Syria's southern Quneitra province.
The incident triggered criticism from activists, who argued that his presence in Syria alongside Israeli troops constituted a violation of Syrian sovereignty and further entrenched the occupation.
Hader is a predominantly Druze town situated near the occupied Golan Heights and has experienced repeated Israeli military incursions and restrictions on civilian movement.
According to Syria's official SANA news agency, citing the Quneitra Media Directorate, Israeli forces partially sealed entrances to Hader with earth barriers in October and prevented workers from outside the town from remaining there.
The directorate documented 125 Israeli military incursions throughout the province during the same month, adding that Israeli troops established checkpoints on 55 separate occasions.
Israeli public broadcaster KAN identified the individual as Atef Hasson, describing him as an employee of an Israeli security organization who does not hold military rank or serve as a soldier.
The broadcaster reported that the army's 210th Division had no prior knowledge of his visit until video footage emerged on social media. Questions also remain over how Hasson entered Syrian territory and who permitted him to wear military clothing.
The footage, which circulated online Sunday, shows Hasson wearing a helmet and protective body armor while standing alongside Israeli soldiers in Hader, located in Syria's southern Quneitra province.
The incident triggered criticism from activists, who argued that his presence in Syria alongside Israeli troops constituted a violation of Syrian sovereignty and further entrenched the occupation.
Hader is a predominantly Druze town situated near the occupied Golan Heights and has experienced repeated Israeli military incursions and restrictions on civilian movement.
According to Syria's official SANA news agency, citing the Quneitra Media Directorate, Israeli forces partially sealed entrances to Hader with earth barriers in October and prevented workers from outside the town from remaining there.
The directorate documented 125 Israeli military incursions throughout the province during the same month, adding that Israeli troops established checkpoints on 55 separate occasions.
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