Syrian Soldier Dies in Mine-Clearing Operation in Deir ez-Zor
(MENAFN) One Syrian soldier was killed and two others sustained injuries during a military operation to remove landmines in the western countryside of Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria, the Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.
The casualties occurred while troops were "dismantling mines and remnants of war in the town of Al-Tarif," according to a report citing the ministry's media and communications department.
Syrian authorities continue to report fatalities and injuries resulting from explosions involving unexploded munitions and other remnants of the 14-year conflict that began in 2011 under the rule of ousted President Bashar Assad and ended in 2024.
The prolonged war claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, left many more people wounded and caused extensive damage to the country's infrastructure before opposition forces entered Damascus on Dec. 8, 2024, bringing Assad's government to an end.
Efforts to locate and eliminate landmines and unexploded ordnance remain underway in different parts of Syria, with government authorities and international organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, conducting field operations to reduce the dangers posed by explosive remnants of the conflict.
The casualties occurred while troops were "dismantling mines and remnants of war in the town of Al-Tarif," according to a report citing the ministry's media and communications department.
Syrian authorities continue to report fatalities and injuries resulting from explosions involving unexploded munitions and other remnants of the 14-year conflict that began in 2011 under the rule of ousted President Bashar Assad and ended in 2024.
The prolonged war claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, left many more people wounded and caused extensive damage to the country's infrastructure before opposition forces entered Damascus on Dec. 8, 2024, bringing Assad's government to an end.
Efforts to locate and eliminate landmines and unexploded ordnance remain underway in different parts of Syria, with government authorities and international organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, conducting field operations to reduce the dangers posed by explosive remnants of the conflict.
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