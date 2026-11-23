France Prioritizes Lebanon Security in Future Ties with Israel
(MENAFN) France is looking to rebuild a "balanced" and "functional" relationship with Israel's incoming government, with arrangements to improve security in southern Lebanon among its main priorities, French Minister Delegate for the Armed Forces Alice Rufo said on Sunday.
"I hope the period opening up with Israel will allow us to resume a balanced, functional working relationship, particularly on my priorities concerning Lebanon, where we need dialogue with Israel so that Lebanon's sovereignty can be preserved," Rufo told Radio J, according to French daily Le Parisien.
She explained that President Emmanuel Macron supported reopening diplomatic channels with Israel, expressing optimism that future discussions could take place in a less tense atmosphere than that experienced in recent years.
France formally recognized the State of Palestine in September 2025.
Lebanon Security Arrangements
Rufo stressed that France, alongside its European partners, could contribute to developing a security mechanism within the framework of the agreement between Israel and Lebanon brokered by the United States.
Meanwhile, the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is scheduled to end on Dec. 31.
The US-mediated framework, reached in June, calls for Hezbollah to disarm and for Israeli troops to withdraw from Lebanese territory in stages.
"I hope the period opening up with Israel will allow us to resume a balanced, functional working relationship, particularly on my priorities concerning Lebanon, where we need dialogue with Israel so that Lebanon's sovereignty can be preserved," Rufo told Radio J, according to French daily Le Parisien.
She explained that President Emmanuel Macron supported reopening diplomatic channels with Israel, expressing optimism that future discussions could take place in a less tense atmosphere than that experienced in recent years.
France formally recognized the State of Palestine in September 2025.
Lebanon Security Arrangements
Rufo stressed that France, alongside its European partners, could contribute to developing a security mechanism within the framework of the agreement between Israel and Lebanon brokered by the United States.
Meanwhile, the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is scheduled to end on Dec. 31.
The US-mediated framework, reached in June, calls for Hezbollah to disarm and for Israeli troops to withdraw from Lebanese territory in stages.
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