Strong Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Region with No Tsunami Warning Issued
(MENAFN) A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the Vanuatu Islands region in the South Pacific on Monday, prompting monitoring by authorities, although officials confirmed that the tremor posed no tsunami threat.
The earthquake was recorded at 0240 GMT at an estimated depth of 614 kilometers (382 miles), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
Its epicenter was located at 13.546 degrees south latitude and 172.279 degrees east longitude.
In an advisory released at 0247 GMT, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed that the seismic event did not present a tsunami risk.
"Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake," the center stated.
Authorities said no immediate protective measures were necessary and indicated that additional updates would be provided only if new information emerged or circumstances changed.
No casualties or property damage had been reported immediately following the earthquake.
Vanuatu is situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an extensive geological belt characterized by the movement and interaction of tectonic plates, making the region particularly vulnerable to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
The island nation has experienced multiple significant seismic events in recent years.
The earthquake was recorded at 0240 GMT at an estimated depth of 614 kilometers (382 miles), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
Its epicenter was located at 13.546 degrees south latitude and 172.279 degrees east longitude.
In an advisory released at 0247 GMT, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed that the seismic event did not present a tsunami risk.
"Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake," the center stated.
Authorities said no immediate protective measures were necessary and indicated that additional updates would be provided only if new information emerged or circumstances changed.
No casualties or property damage had been reported immediately following the earthquake.
Vanuatu is situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an extensive geological belt characterized by the movement and interaction of tectonic plates, making the region particularly vulnerable to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
The island nation has experienced multiple significant seismic events in recent years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment