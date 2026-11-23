Malaysia Seeks International Coordination After Myanmar Genocide Ruling
(MENAFN) Malaysia announced on Sunday that it would coordinate with the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) following an International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision holding Myanmar accountable for genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority.
"Malaysia respects the ICJ judgment that Myanmar has committed genocide against its Rohingya minority," the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.
The ministry added that Kuala Lumpur intended to consult with international and regional bodies regarding the issues and obligations arising from the court's decision.
On Thursday, the ICJ concluded that Myanmar had committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims during the military campaign conducted in northern Rakhine State in 2017.
The ruling also instructed Myanmar to compensate those affected and introduce measures to prevent further violations.
The legal proceedings began in 2019 after The Gambia, a West African country, filed a case against Myanmar before the international court.
The military campaign resulted in thousands of deaths among the Rohingya population and forced more than one million people to flee across the border into neighboring Bangladesh, according to the figures provided.
Malaysia's Foreign Ministry emphasized that the court's conclusions reflected its longstanding position on safeguarding vulnerable populations and protecting minority communities.
"Malaysia respects the ICJ judgment that Myanmar has committed genocide against its Rohingya minority," the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.
The ministry added that Kuala Lumpur intended to consult with international and regional bodies regarding the issues and obligations arising from the court's decision.
On Thursday, the ICJ concluded that Myanmar had committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims during the military campaign conducted in northern Rakhine State in 2017.
The ruling also instructed Myanmar to compensate those affected and introduce measures to prevent further violations.
The legal proceedings began in 2019 after The Gambia, a West African country, filed a case against Myanmar before the international court.
The military campaign resulted in thousands of deaths among the Rohingya population and forced more than one million people to flee across the border into neighboring Bangladesh, according to the figures provided.
Malaysia's Foreign Ministry emphasized that the court's conclusions reflected its longstanding position on safeguarding vulnerable populations and protecting minority communities.
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