Israeli Settlers Set Palestinian Vehicles Ablaze in West Bank Villages
(MENAFN) Israeli settlers launched attacks against four Palestinian communities across the occupied West Bank early Sunday, setting several vehicles and an agricultural structure on fire, according to local sources.
During an assault on Deir Abu Mashal, northwest of Ramallah, settlers burned Palestinian cars and sprayed offensive messages on property, the sources reported.
Similar incidents were recorded in Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah, and Deir al-Sudan, northwest of the city, where Palestinian vehicles were deliberately set alight.
In the northern Salfit governorate, settlers targeted the village of Deir Ballut, setting fire to an agricultural room, according to local accounts.
No casualties were reported in connection with any of the four incidents.
Figures released by the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission showed that Israeli forces and settlers carried out 3,133 attacks during October.
Of these incidents, 1,764 were attributed to Israeli military forces, while settlers were responsible for the remaining 1,369, the figures indicated.
The latest incidents come amid an ongoing increase in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers against Palestinians and their property throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023.
During an assault on Deir Abu Mashal, northwest of Ramallah, settlers burned Palestinian cars and sprayed offensive messages on property, the sources reported.
Similar incidents were recorded in Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah, and Deir al-Sudan, northwest of the city, where Palestinian vehicles were deliberately set alight.
In the northern Salfit governorate, settlers targeted the village of Deir Ballut, setting fire to an agricultural room, according to local accounts.
No casualties were reported in connection with any of the four incidents.
Figures released by the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission showed that Israeli forces and settlers carried out 3,133 attacks during October.
Of these incidents, 1,764 were attributed to Israeli military forces, while settlers were responsible for the remaining 1,369, the figures indicated.
The latest incidents come amid an ongoing increase in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers against Palestinians and their property throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment