Trump Claims Iran Turned More Aggressive After Midterm Vote
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump said Sunday that Iran had grown “more aggressive” since the Nov. 3 midterm elections, and he renewed his prediction that a Democratic victory would send stock markets sharply lower.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had made two predictions before the vote and claimed both had come true. He said he had warned that "if the Democrats win, the Stock Markets would go down, substantially, which they have," and that Iran "will grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred."
Trump asserted that Iran "launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year," adding that "they've all been knocked down, and done no damage."
He said Tehran's leadership views his political opponents with contempt. "Iranian leaders consider the Democrats weak, ineffective, and Country destroying, but I won’t let that happen!" he added.
Trump also accused Democrats and Iran of deliberately working to keep oil prices elevated ahead of the midterms, claiming prices had since "dropped by a record level."
Reflecting on the election result, Trump said: "Too bad the Voters didn't understand this before they pulled the trigger, but the whole Election was very 'strange,'" he said.
In the same post, he alleged that Iran "has killed 81,000 protestors as of today."
He closed the post with a defiant note: "In the end, America will win!" he added.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had made two predictions before the vote and claimed both had come true. He said he had warned that "if the Democrats win, the Stock Markets would go down, substantially, which they have," and that Iran "will grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred."
Trump asserted that Iran "launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year," adding that "they've all been knocked down, and done no damage."
He said Tehran's leadership views his political opponents with contempt. "Iranian leaders consider the Democrats weak, ineffective, and Country destroying, but I won’t let that happen!" he added.
Trump also accused Democrats and Iran of deliberately working to keep oil prices elevated ahead of the midterms, claiming prices had since "dropped by a record level."
Reflecting on the election result, Trump said: "Too bad the Voters didn't understand this before they pulled the trigger, but the whole Election was very 'strange,'" he said.
In the same post, he alleged that Iran "has killed 81,000 protestors as of today."
He closed the post with a defiant note: "In the end, America will win!" he added.
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