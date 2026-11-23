Knesset Members Denounce Settler Attacks as ‘Jewish Terrorism’
(MENAFN) Several members of Israel's parliament criticized Benjamin Netanyahu's caretaker government on Sunday over escalating attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, describing the incidents as “Jewish terrorism.”
The backlash followed a series of overnight assaults in which settlers reportedly burned Palestinian vehicles and damaged property in multiple villages across the occupied territory.
Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party and prime minister-designate, condemned the incidents in a post on US social media platform X, describing them as “Jewish terrorism in every sense of the word."
He also accused National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of contributing to the deteriorating situation in the West Bank.
“The actions led by (National Security Minister Itamar) Ben-Gvir and (Finance Minister Bezalel) Smotrich in the West Bank have brought the area to the brink of unchecked anarchy," he added.
Eisenkot called on the Israeli government and security agencies to take comprehensive measures to prevent further attacks and hold those responsible accountable.
He urged officials to "use every tool at their disposal – including administrative detention and targeted operations by the Shin Bet – to stop the rioters and impose harsh sanctions on them."
‘Criminal Negligence’
Opposition leader Yair Lapid also accused Netanyahu's government of fostering an environment that encourages attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, describing the situation as “Jewish terrorism.”
The backlash followed a series of overnight assaults in which settlers reportedly burned Palestinian vehicles and damaged property in multiple villages across the occupied territory.
Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party and prime minister-designate, condemned the incidents in a post on US social media platform X, describing them as “Jewish terrorism in every sense of the word."
He also accused National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of contributing to the deteriorating situation in the West Bank.
“The actions led by (National Security Minister Itamar) Ben-Gvir and (Finance Minister Bezalel) Smotrich in the West Bank have brought the area to the brink of unchecked anarchy," he added.
Eisenkot called on the Israeli government and security agencies to take comprehensive measures to prevent further attacks and hold those responsible accountable.
He urged officials to "use every tool at their disposal – including administrative detention and targeted operations by the Shin Bet – to stop the rioters and impose harsh sanctions on them."
‘Criminal Negligence’
Opposition leader Yair Lapid also accused Netanyahu's government of fostering an environment that encourages attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, describing the situation as “Jewish terrorism.”
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