Saudi Coalition Intercepts Houthi Drone Heading Toward Riyadh
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led military coalition announced on Sunday that its air defense systems had successfully intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward the Riyadh region.
"Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Riyadh region," coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki wrote on US social media company X.
The interception occurred as tensions between the Houthis and the coalition continued to intensify, following attacks directed at Saudi airports and critical energy infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military alliance backing Yemen's internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015. The group has maintained control over the capital, Sanaa, along with several other areas of the country since 2014.
"Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Riyadh region," coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki wrote on US social media company X.
The interception occurred as tensions between the Houthis and the coalition continued to intensify, following attacks directed at Saudi airports and critical energy infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military alliance backing Yemen's internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015. The group has maintained control over the capital, Sanaa, along with several other areas of the country since 2014.
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