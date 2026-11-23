Cyberattacks Against US Ports Intensify with Thousands of Daily Intrusion Attempts
(MENAFN) American ports and cargo vessels are experiencing a growing wave of cyber threats, with hackers carrying out thousands of daily attempts to penetrate critical infrastructure essential to international trade.
Both the frequency and complexity of these attacks have increased significantly in recent months, placing ports, oil tankers and major shipping companies at greater risk from cybercriminals and groups suspected of operating on behalf of foreign governments.
Executives at the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, the country's largest crude oil export facility, said their digital networks encounter hundreds or occasionally thousands of hacking attempts each day, according to reports.
Handling approximately 2.3 million barrels of crude oil exports daily, the port has attracted hackers seeking unauthorized access to its systems, including through tactics designed to deceive employees and obtain sensitive information.
Cybersecurity specialists have associated several countries, including Iran, North Korea and China, with digital operations targeting maritime infrastructure. Security company Shieldworkz also reported that the Russia-linked hacking group Noname057(16) issued threats against European operators in October. However, identifying the origins of such operations remains difficult, as attackers frequently conceal their locations by using infrastructure in other countries.
A series of recent technical failures has further exposed potential weaknesses in essential US infrastructure. These include a nationwide interruption to air traffic operations, a software malfunction at Chase bank and an outage affecting Microsoft's Outlook service that lasted nearly 24 hours. None of these incidents has been linked to malicious cyber activity.
Nevertheless, the disruptions have intensified concerns that increasingly advanced artificial intelligence technologies could allow hackers to discover security weaknesses and exploit them more quickly than organizations can develop effective defenses.
The FBI issued a warning last week that cybercriminals were employing an AI-powered tool known as Artex to automate hacking operations.
In response to the growing threats, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it was strengthening its cybersecurity investments. A spokesperson highlighted the use of “multiple independent layers of protection” alongside “recovery plans with terminal operators and partners” to maintain cargo activities during potential disruptions.
The Port of Oakland declined to provide details about its cybersecurity systems or defensive arrangements, citing national security considerations.
Meanwhile, the Port of Corpus Christi confirmed that it was requesting further support from the federal government but declined to discuss specific recent security incidents.
Port CEO Kent Britton highlighted the challenges facing organizations defending their digital infrastructure, saying: “If you’re playing defence, you have to get it right every time. If you’re planning offence, you only have to get it right once.”
Both the frequency and complexity of these attacks have increased significantly in recent months, placing ports, oil tankers and major shipping companies at greater risk from cybercriminals and groups suspected of operating on behalf of foreign governments.
Executives at the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, the country's largest crude oil export facility, said their digital networks encounter hundreds or occasionally thousands of hacking attempts each day, according to reports.
Handling approximately 2.3 million barrels of crude oil exports daily, the port has attracted hackers seeking unauthorized access to its systems, including through tactics designed to deceive employees and obtain sensitive information.
Cybersecurity specialists have associated several countries, including Iran, North Korea and China, with digital operations targeting maritime infrastructure. Security company Shieldworkz also reported that the Russia-linked hacking group Noname057(16) issued threats against European operators in October. However, identifying the origins of such operations remains difficult, as attackers frequently conceal their locations by using infrastructure in other countries.
A series of recent technical failures has further exposed potential weaknesses in essential US infrastructure. These include a nationwide interruption to air traffic operations, a software malfunction at Chase bank and an outage affecting Microsoft's Outlook service that lasted nearly 24 hours. None of these incidents has been linked to malicious cyber activity.
Nevertheless, the disruptions have intensified concerns that increasingly advanced artificial intelligence technologies could allow hackers to discover security weaknesses and exploit them more quickly than organizations can develop effective defenses.
The FBI issued a warning last week that cybercriminals were employing an AI-powered tool known as Artex to automate hacking operations.
In response to the growing threats, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it was strengthening its cybersecurity investments. A spokesperson highlighted the use of “multiple independent layers of protection” alongside “recovery plans with terminal operators and partners” to maintain cargo activities during potential disruptions.
The Port of Oakland declined to provide details about its cybersecurity systems or defensive arrangements, citing national security considerations.
Meanwhile, the Port of Corpus Christi confirmed that it was requesting further support from the federal government but declined to discuss specific recent security incidents.
Port CEO Kent Britton highlighted the challenges facing organizations defending their digital infrastructure, saying: “If you’re playing defence, you have to get it right every time. If you’re planning offence, you only have to get it right once.”
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