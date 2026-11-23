Israeli Army Investigates Civilian's Uniformed Visit in Syria
(MENAFN) An Israeli civilian wore an army uniform and entered southern Syria to see his family, prompting the Israeli military to open an investigation, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.
KAN identified the man as Atef Hasson, a civilian employed by an Israeli security organization. He is neither a soldier nor an army officer, the broadcaster said.
The army's 210th Division had no knowledge of the visit until footage spread online, according to KAN. It is still unclear how Hasson crossed into Syria or who approved his wearing of the uniform.
The video, which circulated Sunday, shows Hasson in a helmet and body armor standing with Israeli soldiers in Hader, in Syria's southern Quneitra province.
Activists criticized the footage, arguing that his entry alongside Israeli troops breached Syrian sovereignty and entrenched the occupation.
Hader is a predominantly Druze town near the occupied Golan Heights. It has endured repeated Israeli military incursions and movement restrictions.
The official SANA news agency, citing Quneitra's media directorate, reported that Israeli forces partially sealed Hader's entrances with earth barriers in October and barred workers from outside the town from staying there.
The directorate logged 125 Israeli incursions across the province during that month. It said troops set up checkpoints on 55 occasions.
KAN identified the man as Atef Hasson, a civilian employed by an Israeli security organization. He is neither a soldier nor an army officer, the broadcaster said.
The army's 210th Division had no knowledge of the visit until footage spread online, according to KAN. It is still unclear how Hasson crossed into Syria or who approved his wearing of the uniform.
The video, which circulated Sunday, shows Hasson in a helmet and body armor standing with Israeli soldiers in Hader, in Syria's southern Quneitra province.
Activists criticized the footage, arguing that his entry alongside Israeli troops breached Syrian sovereignty and entrenched the occupation.
Hader is a predominantly Druze town near the occupied Golan Heights. It has endured repeated Israeli military incursions and movement restrictions.
The official SANA news agency, citing Quneitra's media directorate, reported that Israeli forces partially sealed Hader's entrances with earth barriers in October and barred workers from outside the town from staying there.
The directorate logged 125 Israeli incursions across the province during that month. It said troops set up checkpoints on 55 occasions.
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