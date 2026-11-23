Bahrain Reports Injuries Following Iranian Strikes on Civilian Targets
(MENAFN) Two people, including a Bahraini national with disabilities and a Pakistani expatriate, sustained injuries during Iranian attacks on Bahrain on Saturday, the country's Interior Ministry announced Sunday.
According to the ministry, the Bahraini victim remained in "stable condition," while the Pakistani national was reported to be in "critical condition.”
"Both are receiving treatment in the hospital," it added.
In a separate statement issued earlier, the ministry confirmed that one of the attacks triggered a fire at an industrial facility, resulting in damage to property.
Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for destroying two US Patriot air defense radar systems located at the Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain through missile and drone strikes.
According to the ministry, the Bahraini victim remained in "stable condition," while the Pakistani national was reported to be in "critical condition.”
"Both are receiving treatment in the hospital," it added.
In a separate statement issued earlier, the ministry confirmed that one of the attacks triggered a fire at an industrial facility, resulting in damage to property.
Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for destroying two US Patriot air defense radar systems located at the Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain through missile and drone strikes.
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