Iran Reports Shooting Down US Drone Near Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Sunday that its air defense systems had destroyed an American MQ-1 drone flying east of the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement broadcast by the state-run IRIB television network, the IRGC claimed the incident marked the 20th interception of a US aircraft of this model, including four such incidents within the previous 24 hours.
The Iranian military body emphasized that its airspace constitutes a “red line,” warning that any breach would trigger a “harsh, decisive and powerful response.”
The reported interception comes amid mounting regional instability following the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel and American military installations across the region.
In June, Washington and Tehran reached a framework agreement aimed at ending the conflict and subsequently launched diplomatic negotiations. However, discussions eventually reached an impasse over disagreements concerning guarantees for safe and unrestricted maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite ongoing diplomatic initiatives to bring the conflict to an end, hostilities between the opposing sides have continued to erupt periodically since July.
In a statement broadcast by the state-run IRIB television network, the IRGC claimed the incident marked the 20th interception of a US aircraft of this model, including four such incidents within the previous 24 hours.
The Iranian military body emphasized that its airspace constitutes a “red line,” warning that any breach would trigger a “harsh, decisive and powerful response.”
The reported interception comes amid mounting regional instability following the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel and American military installations across the region.
In June, Washington and Tehran reached a framework agreement aimed at ending the conflict and subsequently launched diplomatic negotiations. However, discussions eventually reached an impasse over disagreements concerning guarantees for safe and unrestricted maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite ongoing diplomatic initiatives to bring the conflict to an end, hostilities between the opposing sides have continued to erupt periodically since July.
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