Colombia Seeks Suspension of Former President Petro’s X Account
(MENAFN) Colombia's Ministry of Information and Communications Technologies (MinTIC) has submitted an official request to social media platform X to suspend former President Gustavo Petro's account, claiming that one of his recent publications encourages violence and threatens democratic institutions.
The ministry said the action followed a post published on Nov. 21 in which Petro called on Colombians to demand the immediate resignation of President Abelardo de la Espriella.
The publication featured a video lasting one minute and 48 seconds, containing excerpts from a speech Petro delivered in Cali on Nov. 19. During the address, the former president urged citizens to "take action in the streets, and immediately," arguing that mass demonstrations would allow the public to restore what he described as "real democracy."
MinTIC argued that Petro's statements overlooked the fact that Abelardo de la Espriella secured his presidency through democratic elections on June 21, 2026.
Petro made the remarks at Parque de la Retreta in central Cali following a nationwide protest march against the government's proposed spending reductions under the Economic Rescue Law. He also questioned the legitimacy of the current administration, alleging electoral fraud, prompting opposition lawmakers to accuse him of encouraging a coup.
In its formal submission, the ministry warned that X "cannot become the primary tool for disseminating an anti-democratic and destabilizing agenda that threatens and attacks the institutions of the Colombian State."
It further argued that the platform's rules prohibit content promoting violence, pointing specifically to Petro's appeal for stronger public pressure and immediate street action. MinTIC also urged X to consider the extensive reach of his account, his large following and his inclusion on the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions list.
The ministry additionally cited a previous ruling by Colombia's Council of State, which on Oct. 30 instructed Petro to remove social media posts accusing the National Registrar of Civil Status of electoral fraud or criminal activity.
Petro responded on Sunday by criticizing the government's request, describing it as an effort to restrict his ability to communicate publicly.
“We shall see what happens with my X account,” he said, indicating that he would follow the platform's response to the suspension petition.
The ministry said the action followed a post published on Nov. 21 in which Petro called on Colombians to demand the immediate resignation of President Abelardo de la Espriella.
The publication featured a video lasting one minute and 48 seconds, containing excerpts from a speech Petro delivered in Cali on Nov. 19. During the address, the former president urged citizens to "take action in the streets, and immediately," arguing that mass demonstrations would allow the public to restore what he described as "real democracy."
MinTIC argued that Petro's statements overlooked the fact that Abelardo de la Espriella secured his presidency through democratic elections on June 21, 2026.
Petro made the remarks at Parque de la Retreta in central Cali following a nationwide protest march against the government's proposed spending reductions under the Economic Rescue Law. He also questioned the legitimacy of the current administration, alleging electoral fraud, prompting opposition lawmakers to accuse him of encouraging a coup.
In its formal submission, the ministry warned that X "cannot become the primary tool for disseminating an anti-democratic and destabilizing agenda that threatens and attacks the institutions of the Colombian State."
It further argued that the platform's rules prohibit content promoting violence, pointing specifically to Petro's appeal for stronger public pressure and immediate street action. MinTIC also urged X to consider the extensive reach of his account, his large following and his inclusion on the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions list.
The ministry additionally cited a previous ruling by Colombia's Council of State, which on Oct. 30 instructed Petro to remove social media posts accusing the National Registrar of Civil Status of electoral fraud or criminal activity.
Petro responded on Sunday by criticizing the government's request, describing it as an effort to restrict his ability to communicate publicly.
“We shall see what happens with my X account,” he said, indicating that he would follow the platform's response to the suspension petition.
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