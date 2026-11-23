Israel, US Prepare Joint Military Contingency Plans Over Iran Tensions
(MENAFN) The Israeli military and US Central Command (CENTCOM) have reached an agreement to coordinate preparations for a potential escalation involving Iran, according to Israeli media reports published Saturday evening.
Israel's Channel 13 reported that the Israeli army acknowledged the existence of joint military contingency plans with CENTCOM, while warning that the timeframe for a possible conflict was "approaching."
Despite the preparations, an unnamed senior Israeli military official told the channel that no decision to launch an attack against Iran had been discussed during CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper's recent visit to Tel Aviv.
The report added that Israeli security assessments did not indicate that another confrontation with Iran was closer than it had been in recent days.
Israel's military remained on heightened alert, although its readiness level had not yet reached the highest possible threshold, the channel reported.
According to the Israeli military's assessment cited by Channel 13, "the time has come for US President Donald Trump to decide on taking action in Iran."
The latest developments come after months of heightened regional tensions following US and Israeli military strikes against Iran on Feb. 28.
Iran responded with attacks against Israel and locations it identified as American military installations across several Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran subsequently signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18, paving the way for negotiations. However, diplomatic efforts made limited progress as both sides remained divided over maritime navigation and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz.
Israel's Channel 13 reported that the Israeli army acknowledged the existence of joint military contingency plans with CENTCOM, while warning that the timeframe for a possible conflict was "approaching."
Despite the preparations, an unnamed senior Israeli military official told the channel that no decision to launch an attack against Iran had been discussed during CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper's recent visit to Tel Aviv.
The report added that Israeli security assessments did not indicate that another confrontation with Iran was closer than it had been in recent days.
Israel's military remained on heightened alert, although its readiness level had not yet reached the highest possible threshold, the channel reported.
According to the Israeli military's assessment cited by Channel 13, "the time has come for US President Donald Trump to decide on taking action in Iran."
The latest developments come after months of heightened regional tensions following US and Israeli military strikes against Iran on Feb. 28.
Iran responded with attacks against Israel and locations it identified as American military installations across several Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran subsequently signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18, paving the way for negotiations. However, diplomatic efforts made limited progress as both sides remained divided over maritime navigation and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz.
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