Egypt Flatly Denies Benghazi Military Pullout Reports
(MENAFN) Egypt on Sunday rejected reports that it had pulled its military experts out of the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi amid a supposed rift with the region's military leadership.
Diaa Rashwan, Egypt's Minister of State for Information, dismissed the reports as "completely false," adding that contacts and coordination with the eastern Libyan military command were continuing as normal.
The eastern Libyan command also denied any dispute. It described its relationship with Egypt as a long-standing partnership grounded in mutual trust and shared interests, pointing to close military and security cooperation as well as joint work on reconstruction, development and infrastructure.
The denials follow a Nov. 13 meeting in Cairo between Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad and Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of the armed forces in eastern Libya.
The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation, joint strategic and economic projects, and ways to move Libya's political process forward. They also took up the unification of Libya's political institutions and preparations for national elections.
Diaa Rashwan, Egypt's Minister of State for Information, dismissed the reports as "completely false," adding that contacts and coordination with the eastern Libyan military command were continuing as normal.
The eastern Libyan command also denied any dispute. It described its relationship with Egypt as a long-standing partnership grounded in mutual trust and shared interests, pointing to close military and security cooperation as well as joint work on reconstruction, development and infrastructure.
The denials follow a Nov. 13 meeting in Cairo between Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad and Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of the armed forces in eastern Libya.
The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation, joint strategic and economic projects, and ways to move Libya's political process forward. They also took up the unification of Libya's political institutions and preparations for national elections.
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