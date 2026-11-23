Dozens Remain Missing After Deadly Fire Engulfs Indonesian Candy Factory
(MENAFN) At least 32 workers remained missing on Monday following a major fire at a candy manufacturing facility in Indonesia's western Banten province, leaving families anxiously awaiting information about their relatives.
Al Amrad, head of the Banten Search and Rescue Agency, said 29 individuals had been accounted for, including five who were receiving medical care, while authorities were still working to verify the whereabouts of two others, according to local reports.
Rescue teams recovered human remains placed in 24 body bags from the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Cikande, located in Serang Regency.
Officials cautioned that the final number of fatalities remained unknown, as some recovered bags contained body parts that must undergo forensic testing before victims can be identified.
The search operation covered the factory's approximately 2,000-square-meter building, which rescuers divided into four separate sections. Six bags containing human remains were recovered from one ground-floor area, another from a second section, while 17 were collected from the upper floor.
According to Al Amrad, around 568 personnel were participating in search, rescue and recovery efforts.
The fire erupted at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, rapidly spreading through the facility's administrative offices and storage areas.
The flames consumed finished goods, production materials and machinery before firefighters managed to bring the main blaze under control roughly 14 hours after it started.
Police have begun collecting DNA samples from victims' family members to establish their identities, with the identification process expected to require between two and three weeks.
Investigations are ongoing to establish what caused the fire.
Al Amrad, head of the Banten Search and Rescue Agency, said 29 individuals had been accounted for, including five who were receiving medical care, while authorities were still working to verify the whereabouts of two others, according to local reports.
Rescue teams recovered human remains placed in 24 body bags from the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Cikande, located in Serang Regency.
Officials cautioned that the final number of fatalities remained unknown, as some recovered bags contained body parts that must undergo forensic testing before victims can be identified.
The search operation covered the factory's approximately 2,000-square-meter building, which rescuers divided into four separate sections. Six bags containing human remains were recovered from one ground-floor area, another from a second section, while 17 were collected from the upper floor.
According to Al Amrad, around 568 personnel were participating in search, rescue and recovery efforts.
The fire erupted at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, rapidly spreading through the facility's administrative offices and storage areas.
The flames consumed finished goods, production materials and machinery before firefighters managed to bring the main blaze under control roughly 14 hours after it started.
Police have begun collecting DNA samples from victims' family members to establish their identities, with the identification process expected to require between two and three weeks.
Investigations are ongoing to establish what caused the fire.
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