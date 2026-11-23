China Demands US Drops Proposed Restrictions on Telecom Operators
(MENAFN) China called on the United States on Sunday to abandon planned restrictions that would prevent Chinese telecommunications companies from directly accessing US telephone numbers, warning that Beijing would take action to defend its economic interests.
A Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson accused Washington of misusing its regulatory authority and invoking national security without sufficient justification to undermine Chinese telecommunications businesses operating in the American market.
"The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) abused its regulatory powers and overstretched the concept of national security, while making arbitrary accusations against Chinese telecom companies without factual basis and maliciously undermining their operations in the United States," Xinhua news agency quoted a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson as saying.
The dispute follows a decision by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday to approve a proposal preventing Chinese telecommunications providers, including China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, from obtaining direct access to US telephone numbers, citing national security considerations.
Beijing argued that the proposed restrictions run counter to international principles of equal treatment and fair market competition.
The Chinese representative also warned that the move undermines agreements reached between the leaders of both countries and could negatively affect the stability of their economic and commercial ties.
China called on Washington to "immediately rescind the measures and return to the right way of resolving issues through consultations."
The spokesperson further stressed that Beijing would adopt "necessary" measures to "firmly" protect its legitimate interests.
A Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson accused Washington of misusing its regulatory authority and invoking national security without sufficient justification to undermine Chinese telecommunications businesses operating in the American market.
"The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) abused its regulatory powers and overstretched the concept of national security, while making arbitrary accusations against Chinese telecom companies without factual basis and maliciously undermining their operations in the United States," Xinhua news agency quoted a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson as saying.
The dispute follows a decision by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday to approve a proposal preventing Chinese telecommunications providers, including China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, from obtaining direct access to US telephone numbers, citing national security considerations.
Beijing argued that the proposed restrictions run counter to international principles of equal treatment and fair market competition.
The Chinese representative also warned that the move undermines agreements reached between the leaders of both countries and could negatively affect the stability of their economic and commercial ties.
China called on Washington to "immediately rescind the measures and return to the right way of resolving issues through consultations."
The spokesperson further stressed that Beijing would adopt "necessary" measures to "firmly" protect its legitimate interests.
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