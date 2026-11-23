DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto's presale passed $11.311 million in the same week the Bitcoin price fell to $55,127, and this a sign worth taking into consideration. Everyday retail traders rarely put cash into a presale during a drop, yet each round still sells out in days and the holder count is growing faster than projects with much bigger budgets. The new buying activity matches late 2020, when early buyers accumulated DOGE below a cent before mainstream news covered it.

That timing matters because the forced selling that scared traders is already over. About $2.7 billion in leveraged trades were closed by force in one day, and short-term holders sold 92,100 BTC at a loss. While they sold, one fund bought and withdrew $1.04 billion of Bitcoin from exchanges at an average price of $59,206. Galaxy Digital's Bitcoin price prediction still stands at $250,000 by the end of 2027, so this week's crypto news repeats the exact pattern seen before past bull runs: retail traders selling in fear while whales buy the low.

Crypto News: How the Bitcoin Price Crash Happened, Who Bought It, and What $250,000 Means

Bitcoin dropped below its $57,700 summer low and hit $55,127 on November 21. Around $650 million in leveraged trades were closed by force in a single hour, and more than 330,000 traders were liquidated across the day. Because the drop came from forced liquidations rather than long-term holders selling, the price recovered above $60,000 within hours. Spot ETF outflows added to the panic, with $3.47 billion leaving in November and $541 million exiting BlackRock's fund in one day.

The other side of those trades shows where the coins went. On the same day short-term holders sold 92,100 BTC at a loss, Abraxas Capital withdrew 17,597 BTC, worth about $1.04 billion, from Binance and Kraken at $59,206 (Lookonchain ). Moving that much Bitcoin off exchanges during a panic means a major buyer is locking up supply for the long term. Forced liquidations gave whales cheap coins, and because the leveraged sellers are already wiped out, Bitcoin may not trade this low again.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Digital research head Alex Thorn kept his $250,000 Bitcoin target for the end of 2027 (24/7 Wall St ). From $60,000, that is a little over 4x in two years, which is a great return if you already hold a large fortune. Growing a smaller account into a large sum requires buying much earlier, because a trillion-dollar coin cannot multiply as fast as a small presale. That is why whales do two things in a week like this: they buy cheap Bitcoin, and they put a smaller portion into early presales with far more room to grow.

How Pepeto's Buyers Compare to Early Dogecoin Buyers

Before its 10,000% gain, DOGE traded for less than a cent while a small group bought quietly with zero news coverage. Pepeto's presale numbers show the same buying pattern today. Rounds sell out faster each time, average order sizes sit well above normal retail buys, and crypto groups are sharing the name without paid ads during a week when most traders are afraid to buy anything.

The difference between the two projects favors Pepeto. DOGE relied only on hype, so when attention dropped, 87% of its price vanished. Pepeto backs that meme community with a working DeFi exchange, so real trading volume supports the token after listing. Traders get fair swaps with no hidden fees on a platform built for daily use.

One extra factor cannot be calculated in advance. Dogecoin took off after a single Elon Musk post, Shiba Inu followed months later, and crypto communities now speculate that Pepeto could be next. Treating that rumor as a free bonus rather than a guarantee costs nothing extra at presale prices, and if it happens, early holders get the kind of gains DOGE and SHIB buyers saw.

Conclusion

Forced liquidations pushed the Bitcoin price to $55,127, the biggest buyers withdrew $1.04 billion at the low, and Galaxy Digital still targets $250,000. In every past cycle, retail fear followed by heavy whale buying led to money moving out of large coins and into early meme coins. Whales just bought the fear, which is the exact move they count on everyday traders being too scared to make.

The buyers already inside Pepeto hold a working product, faster organic growth than any other presale this cycle, a possible Elon Musk involvement, while large buyers behave as if a Binance listing is getting close.



Current presale access terms are live on Pepeto's official site, and anyone who watched DOGE and SHIB from the sidelines knows exactly what waiting cost the people who hesitated.

Check the Current Pepeto Presale Stage on the Official Website

FAQs

Why did the Bitcoin price crash to $55,000 and will it recover?

The Bitcoin price fell to $55,127 on November 21 because $2.7 billion in leveraged trades were force-closed in 24 hours, not because long-term holders sold. Abraxas Capital withdrew 17,597 BTC worth $1.04 billion from exchanges at $59,206 during the drop, and Galaxy Digital keeps its $250,000 Bitcoin price prediction for late 2027.

What is the best crypto to buy now during the Crypto crash?

The best crypto to buy during the Bitcoin crash pairs discounted Bitcoin for steady recovery with an early presale like Pepeto for higher upside. Pepeto has raised more than $11.311 million from over 40,000 holders because its stage price does not drop with daily market selling, SolidProof audited its code, and staking on the Pepeto official website pays 160% a year ahead of its expected Binance listing.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

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