Sudanese Air Defenses Repel Drone Attacks Over Khartoum
(MENAFN) Sudanese military air defenses brought down several drones flying over the capital, Khartoum, on Sunday, while residents reported hearing explosions and heavy anti-aircraft gunfire in multiple parts of the city.
According to eyewitness accounts, unmanned aircraft were spotted crossing the capital before being intercepted by the army, with much of the activity concentrated in eastern Khartoum near the city's international airport.
Residents also reported explosions and defensive fire in the neighborhoods of Burri, Al-Riyadh and Arkweit.
In Arkweit, witnesses reported that one drone fell onto a street without detonating. Military personnel later arrived at the location and secured the surrounding area by establishing a cordon.
Neither the Sudanese Armed Forces nor the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had issued an immediate statement addressing the reported incident.
Sudanese officials and human rights groups have repeatedly accused the RSF of carrying out attacks against civilian facilities, particularly through the use of drones. The paramilitary group, meanwhile, insists that its operations are intended to "protect civilians."
On Tuesday, the United Nations reported that drone strikes had killed more than 1,630 civilians across Sudan between the start of 2026 and the end of October.
The attacks have also affected essential infrastructure. During October, over 17 electricity stations in various Sudanese cities were targeted by drones, triggering extensive power disruptions across several states.
According to eyewitness accounts, unmanned aircraft were spotted crossing the capital before being intercepted by the army, with much of the activity concentrated in eastern Khartoum near the city's international airport.
Residents also reported explosions and defensive fire in the neighborhoods of Burri, Al-Riyadh and Arkweit.
In Arkweit, witnesses reported that one drone fell onto a street without detonating. Military personnel later arrived at the location and secured the surrounding area by establishing a cordon.
Neither the Sudanese Armed Forces nor the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had issued an immediate statement addressing the reported incident.
Sudanese officials and human rights groups have repeatedly accused the RSF of carrying out attacks against civilian facilities, particularly through the use of drones. The paramilitary group, meanwhile, insists that its operations are intended to "protect civilians."
On Tuesday, the United Nations reported that drone strikes had killed more than 1,630 civilians across Sudan between the start of 2026 and the end of October.
The attacks have also affected essential infrastructure. During October, over 17 electricity stations in various Sudanese cities were targeted by drones, triggering extensive power disruptions across several states.
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