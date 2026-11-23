Lebanon's Salam Slams Israeli School Visit as "Propaganda"
(MENAFN) Hmm, the headline must not add quote marks that aren't in the source as a quote. "Propaganda" appears in the source only as the article's own word, so I'll use a version without quotation marks.
Lebanon PM Blasts Israeli Troops' School Stunt in Debel
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Sunday accused the Israeli army of using schoolchildren as props in a propaganda exercise after troops entered a public school in the southern town of Debel.
Salam said drawing pupils into a propaganda display violated their rights and the protected status of schools.
“An occupying power has no right to exploit our children to whitewash its occupation or assert its power over our people in the south,” Salam said in a statement.
He vowed to keep supporting residents of Debel and the neighboring villages of Rmeish and Ain Ebel, including by helping them stay connected to Lebanese state institutions.
Salam also urged a UN-backed arrangement to preserve an international presence in the south once the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expires on Dec. 31, 2026. He said any such arrangement must safeguard humanitarian access between the villages and the rest of Lebanon until the occupation ends, displaced residents return and state authority is restored across the country.
Earlier Sunday, Israeli army spokeswoman Ella Waweya posted a video on the US social media platform X to mark Lebanon's Independence Day. She said she had visited Debel's public middle school and met Lebanese pupils.
Debel sits in the Bint Jbeil district, inside Israeli-occupied territory that the army calls a “security zone,” extending up to 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanon.
Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon have persisted since March 2, despite a US-brokered framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel reached in June. The understanding calls for security arrangements, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied areas and the deployment of the Lebanese army there to take over security responsibilities.
Lebanon PM Blasts Israeli Troops' School Stunt in Debel
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Sunday accused the Israeli army of using schoolchildren as props in a propaganda exercise after troops entered a public school in the southern town of Debel.
Salam said drawing pupils into a propaganda display violated their rights and the protected status of schools.
“An occupying power has no right to exploit our children to whitewash its occupation or assert its power over our people in the south,” Salam said in a statement.
He vowed to keep supporting residents of Debel and the neighboring villages of Rmeish and Ain Ebel, including by helping them stay connected to Lebanese state institutions.
Salam also urged a UN-backed arrangement to preserve an international presence in the south once the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expires on Dec. 31, 2026. He said any such arrangement must safeguard humanitarian access between the villages and the rest of Lebanon until the occupation ends, displaced residents return and state authority is restored across the country.
Earlier Sunday, Israeli army spokeswoman Ella Waweya posted a video on the US social media platform X to mark Lebanon's Independence Day. She said she had visited Debel's public middle school and met Lebanese pupils.
Debel sits in the Bint Jbeil district, inside Israeli-occupied territory that the army calls a “security zone,” extending up to 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanon.
Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon have persisted since March 2, despite a US-brokered framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel reached in June. The understanding calls for security arrangements, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied areas and the deployment of the Lebanese army there to take over security responsibilities.
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