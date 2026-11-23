Australia Defends AUKUS Submarine Partnership Against US Naval Concerns
(MENAFN) Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles has dismissed warnings that the AUKUS submarine arrangement could undermine the operational capabilities of the US Navy for several years, rejecting concerns over the impact of supplying nuclear-powered vessels to Australia.
His comments followed a warning from the US Congressional Budget Office that the agreement could intensify existing difficulties facing American submarine manufacturing, according to reports.
In a document published on Friday, the Congressional Budget Office highlighted the additional burden that delivering nuclear-powered submarines to Canberra could place on US shipyards, which are already struggling to meet production demands.
"Increasing production further to replace SSNs sold to Australia would increase the challenges that the US Navy and the shipyards are facing," the report said.
However, Marles played down the potential consequences outlined in the assessment, noting that similar concerns were likely to emerge repeatedly throughout the next decade.
"The reason it doesn't worry me is because AUKUS is very much happening," he said.
Launched in 2021, the AUKUS security alliance brings together Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom in a joint effort to develop nuclear-powered submarines for Australia's naval forces.
The three partners have allocated substantial financial resources to advance the initiative.
His comments followed a warning from the US Congressional Budget Office that the agreement could intensify existing difficulties facing American submarine manufacturing, according to reports.
In a document published on Friday, the Congressional Budget Office highlighted the additional burden that delivering nuclear-powered submarines to Canberra could place on US shipyards, which are already struggling to meet production demands.
"Increasing production further to replace SSNs sold to Australia would increase the challenges that the US Navy and the shipyards are facing," the report said.
However, Marles played down the potential consequences outlined in the assessment, noting that similar concerns were likely to emerge repeatedly throughout the next decade.
"The reason it doesn't worry me is because AUKUS is very much happening," he said.
Launched in 2021, the AUKUS security alliance brings together Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom in a joint effort to develop nuclear-powered submarines for Australia's naval forces.
The three partners have allocated substantial financial resources to advance the initiative.
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