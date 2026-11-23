South Korean Education Minister Steps Down After AI Cheating Controversy
(MENAFN) South Korean Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin submitted his resignation on Sunday following widespread confusion over emergency measures introduced shortly before the country's annual university entrance examination to prevent the use of artificial intelligence in cheating, according to reports.
President Lee Jae Myung approved Choi's resignation approximately one hour after the minister publicly announced his decision to leave office, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung confirmed.
Kang added that the selection of a new education minister would take place through the established appointment procedures.
South Korea's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), commonly known as Suneung, is the country's annual university admission examination and took place on Thursday.
"As the minister in charge, I believe I cannot escape criticism that we failed to prepare in advance," Choi said.
"Now that the exam has concluded, I feel a deep sense of responsibility and am offering my resignation," he added.
Reports indicated that authorities identified around 100 students suspected of cheating during this year's examination.
The nationwide test attracted 551,864 registered candidates and was administered across 1,312 examination centers throughout South Korea.
President Lee Jae Myung approved Choi's resignation approximately one hour after the minister publicly announced his decision to leave office, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung confirmed.
Kang added that the selection of a new education minister would take place through the established appointment procedures.
South Korea's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), commonly known as Suneung, is the country's annual university admission examination and took place on Thursday.
"As the minister in charge, I believe I cannot escape criticism that we failed to prepare in advance," Choi said.
"Now that the exam has concluded, I feel a deep sense of responsibility and am offering my resignation," he added.
Reports indicated that authorities identified around 100 students suspected of cheating during this year's examination.
The nationwide test attracted 551,864 registered candidates and was administered across 1,312 examination centers throughout South Korea.
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