Israeli Occupiers Put Seized Palestinian Home on Market for USD20M
(MENAFN) A Palestinian home seized by Israeli occupiers in occupied East Jerusalem's Old City has been put on the market for $20 million, the Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate said Sunday.
“Putting the property up for sale does not legitimize its seizure,” the governorate said, stressing that the Palestinian owners retained their ownership rights and the right to reclaim it.
The governorate accused Israeli authorities of enabling property seizures through official decisions and procedures, and of shielding those involved.
It described the listing as part of a wider pattern in which Palestinian homes are taken over, their owners displaced and the properties then returned to the market. Reselling seized properties at inflated prices, it warned, could help fuel Israeli settlement activity by turning them into assets that can be traded again and again.
The takeover of homes along routes leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque also helps Israeli occupiers tighten their grip on the surrounding area, the governorate said.
It characterized these activities as part of a policy aimed at altering the demographic makeup and historic character of the Old City.
The governorate reiterated that East Jerusalem, including the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque, is occupied Palestinian territory, and said any Israeli measures to change its character, population or legal status are invalid.
In April 2025, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution calling on Israel, as an occupying power, to halt all unlawful actions on the ground. These include expanding settlements, demolishing homes and revoking the residency permits of Palestinians in East Jerusalem.
“Putting the property up for sale does not legitimize its seizure,” the governorate said, stressing that the Palestinian owners retained their ownership rights and the right to reclaim it.
The governorate accused Israeli authorities of enabling property seizures through official decisions and procedures, and of shielding those involved.
It described the listing as part of a wider pattern in which Palestinian homes are taken over, their owners displaced and the properties then returned to the market. Reselling seized properties at inflated prices, it warned, could help fuel Israeli settlement activity by turning them into assets that can be traded again and again.
The takeover of homes along routes leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque also helps Israeli occupiers tighten their grip on the surrounding area, the governorate said.
It characterized these activities as part of a policy aimed at altering the demographic makeup and historic character of the Old City.
The governorate reiterated that East Jerusalem, including the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque, is occupied Palestinian territory, and said any Israeli measures to change its character, population or legal status are invalid.
In April 2025, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution calling on Israel, as an occupying power, to halt all unlawful actions on the ground. These include expanding settlements, demolishing homes and revoking the residency permits of Palestinians in East Jerusalem.
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