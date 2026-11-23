Democrats Surge to 258 House Seats, Matching 1992 High
(MENAFN) Democrats have locked down 258 seats in the US House of Representatives, their strongest showing in more than 30 years, the Associated Press (AP) reported Sunday, following the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
The threshold was crossed when Democrat Chuck Hubbard unseated longtime Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx in North Carolina's 5th Congressional District after a recount. AP data show Hubbard ahead by just 330 votes out of roughly 287,000 cast.
The win lifts the party's net gain to 44 seats, topping the 40 it picked up in the 2018 midterms, during President Donald Trump's first term.
Foxx conceded and congratulated her opponent. On X, Hubbard thanked her for pledging a smooth transition.
Democrats also took 11 of North Carolina's 14 House seats. Republicans have secured at least 173 seats nationwide, according to AP.
The 258-seat total equals the party's haul in 1992, when Bill Clinton won the presidency, and surpasses the 257 seats it won in 2008 under Barack Obama, according to historical records compiled by the Federal Election Commission (FEC).
Four House contests remain unresolved: one each in Minnesota and Tennessee, and two in Louisiana, where runoffs are set for December.
Democrats also retook the Senate, winning 56 of the chamber's 100 seats, AP reported. The result sets up divided government for the last two years of Trump's term.
With larger majorities in both chambers, Democrats are expected to prioritize legislation on the cost of living and health care, push to end the US war with Iran, and open investigations into the Trump administration.
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, his party's nominee for speaker, is positioned to become the chamber's first Black speaker when the new Congress convenes in January.
In the Senate, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer faces a challenge from Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland for majority leader. The party's leadership election is scheduled for Dec. 1.
The threshold was crossed when Democrat Chuck Hubbard unseated longtime Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx in North Carolina's 5th Congressional District after a recount. AP data show Hubbard ahead by just 330 votes out of roughly 287,000 cast.
The win lifts the party's net gain to 44 seats, topping the 40 it picked up in the 2018 midterms, during President Donald Trump's first term.
Foxx conceded and congratulated her opponent. On X, Hubbard thanked her for pledging a smooth transition.
Democrats also took 11 of North Carolina's 14 House seats. Republicans have secured at least 173 seats nationwide, according to AP.
The 258-seat total equals the party's haul in 1992, when Bill Clinton won the presidency, and surpasses the 257 seats it won in 2008 under Barack Obama, according to historical records compiled by the Federal Election Commission (FEC).
Four House contests remain unresolved: one each in Minnesota and Tennessee, and two in Louisiana, where runoffs are set for December.
Democrats also retook the Senate, winning 56 of the chamber's 100 seats, AP reported. The result sets up divided government for the last two years of Trump's term.
With larger majorities in both chambers, Democrats are expected to prioritize legislation on the cost of living and health care, push to end the US war with Iran, and open investigations into the Trump administration.
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, his party's nominee for speaker, is positioned to become the chamber's first Black speaker when the new Congress convenes in January.
In the Senate, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer faces a challenge from Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland for majority leader. The party's leadership election is scheduled for Dec. 1.
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