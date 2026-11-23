Colombia Asks X to Suspend Ex-President Petro Over Protest Call
(MENAFN) Colombia's government has asked X to suspend the account of former President Gustavo Petro, arguing that a Nov. 21 post incites violence and threatens democratic institutions.
The request was filed by MinTIC, the Ministry of Information and Communications Technologies. The post that prompted it carried a message from Petro: “I call upon the people of Colombia to demand (President) Abelardo’s resignation now,” Petro wrote.
Attached was a 1-minute, 48-second video of excerpts from a speech Petro gave in Cali on Nov. 19. In the clip, he urges supporters to “take action in the streets, and immediately,” and says that if millions mobilize, the public must restore what he called “real democracy.”
MinTIC said those remarks ignore that President Abelardo de la Espriella was democratically elected on June 21, 2026.
Petro spoke at Parque de la Retreta in downtown Cali, at the close of a national strike march against the government's proposed spending cuts under the Economic Rescue Law. He called the current administration illegitimate, citing alleged electoral fraud. Lawmakers from opposing parties responded by accusing him of calling for a coup d'état.
In its filing, MinTIC warned that X “cannot become the primary tool for disseminating an anti-democratic and destabilizing agenda that threatens and attacks the institutions of the Colombian State.”
The ministry also argued that the platform's own rules apply. “The social network X has clear policies regarding the incitement of violence and violent content as seen in Gustavo Petro’s post, which calls for intensifying collective pressure and encourages people to ‘take action in the streets, immediately,’” the ministry stated. It urged X to weigh the size of Petro's audience and follower count, as well as the “objectively significant fact” that he appears on the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions list.
MinTIC also cited a recent precedent. On Oct. 30, Colombia's Council of State ordered Petro to delete posts alleging electoral fraud or criminal conduct by the National Registrar of Civil Status.
Petro hit back on Sunday, calling the request an attempt to censor his public communications. “We shall see what happens with my X account,” he said, adding that he will closely monitor how the platform responds to the government's petition.
The request was filed by MinTIC, the Ministry of Information and Communications Technologies. The post that prompted it carried a message from Petro: “I call upon the people of Colombia to demand (President) Abelardo’s resignation now,” Petro wrote.
Attached was a 1-minute, 48-second video of excerpts from a speech Petro gave in Cali on Nov. 19. In the clip, he urges supporters to “take action in the streets, and immediately,” and says that if millions mobilize, the public must restore what he called “real democracy.”
MinTIC said those remarks ignore that President Abelardo de la Espriella was democratically elected on June 21, 2026.
Petro spoke at Parque de la Retreta in downtown Cali, at the close of a national strike march against the government's proposed spending cuts under the Economic Rescue Law. He called the current administration illegitimate, citing alleged electoral fraud. Lawmakers from opposing parties responded by accusing him of calling for a coup d'état.
In its filing, MinTIC warned that X “cannot become the primary tool for disseminating an anti-democratic and destabilizing agenda that threatens and attacks the institutions of the Colombian State.”
The ministry also argued that the platform's own rules apply. “The social network X has clear policies regarding the incitement of violence and violent content as seen in Gustavo Petro’s post, which calls for intensifying collective pressure and encourages people to ‘take action in the streets, immediately,’” the ministry stated. It urged X to weigh the size of Petro's audience and follower count, as well as the “objectively significant fact” that he appears on the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions list.
MinTIC also cited a recent precedent. On Oct. 30, Colombia's Council of State ordered Petro to delete posts alleging electoral fraud or criminal conduct by the National Registrar of Civil Status.
Petro hit back on Sunday, calling the request an attempt to censor his public communications. “We shall see what happens with my X account,” he said, adding that he will closely monitor how the platform responds to the government's petition.
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