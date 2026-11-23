MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Five people, including two police officers, were injured in an IED blast targeting a police van in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district.

According to rescue officials, the injured police personnel were identified as Kamran and Sajjad, while the civilians were identified as Sanaullah, Shafqatullah and Muhammad Zeeshan.

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Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to City Hospital in Lakki Marwat.

