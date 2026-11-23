Two Policemen Among Five Injured In Lakki Marwat IED Blast
According to rescue officials, the injured police personnel were identified as Kamran and Sajjad, while the civilians were identified as Sanaullah, Shafqatullah and Muhammad Zeeshan.
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Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to City Hospital in Lakki Marwat.
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