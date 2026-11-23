US Ports Face Thousands of Daily Cyberattacks as AI Raises Risk
(MENAFN) Hackers are hammering American ports and cargo ships with thousands of intrusion attempts a day, targeting the infrastructure that keeps global trade moving. Attacks have grown sharply in number and sophistication in recent months, with ports, oil tankers and major shipping companies increasingly in the crosshairs of cybercriminals and hostile state-linked groups.
Executives at the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, the largest crude oil export hub in the United States, told the Financial Times that their networks absorb hundreds of hacking attempts daily, and sometimes thousands. The port ships roughly 2.3 million barrels of crude oil abroad each day. Hackers are trying to break in by tricking employees into giving them access.
Experts tie Iran, North Korea and China to cyber operations against shipping infrastructure. Cybersecurity firm Shieldworkz said the Russia-linked group Noname057(16) threatened European operators in October. Attackers frequently mask their origins by routing operations through third countries.
A string of recent technical failures has exposed weak points in critical US systems, including a nationwide air traffic shutdown, a software glitch at Chase bank and an outage of nearly 24 hours that hit Microsoft's Outlook service. None has been blamed on cyberattacks. Still, the episodes have fueled fears that artificial intelligence could help hackers find and exploit vulnerabilities faster than companies can respond.
The FBI warned last week that hackers were using an AI tool called Artex to automate cyberattacks.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it is investing in cybersecurity. A spokesperson pointed to “multiple independent layers of protection” and “recovery plans with terminal operators and partners” designed to keep cargo moving during disruptions.
The Port of Oakland cited national security concerns in declining to discuss its “cyber security defences or protective measures,” and the Port of Corpus Christi said it is seeking more help from Washington but would not elaborate on recent incidents.
“If you’re playing defence, you have to get it right every time,” Kent Britton, CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi, said. “If you’re planning offence, you only have to get it right once.”
Executives at the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, the largest crude oil export hub in the United States, told the Financial Times that their networks absorb hundreds of hacking attempts daily, and sometimes thousands. The port ships roughly 2.3 million barrels of crude oil abroad each day. Hackers are trying to break in by tricking employees into giving them access.
Experts tie Iran, North Korea and China to cyber operations against shipping infrastructure. Cybersecurity firm Shieldworkz said the Russia-linked group Noname057(16) threatened European operators in October. Attackers frequently mask their origins by routing operations through third countries.
A string of recent technical failures has exposed weak points in critical US systems, including a nationwide air traffic shutdown, a software glitch at Chase bank and an outage of nearly 24 hours that hit Microsoft's Outlook service. None has been blamed on cyberattacks. Still, the episodes have fueled fears that artificial intelligence could help hackers find and exploit vulnerabilities faster than companies can respond.
The FBI warned last week that hackers were using an AI tool called Artex to automate cyberattacks.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it is investing in cybersecurity. A spokesperson pointed to “multiple independent layers of protection” and “recovery plans with terminal operators and partners” designed to keep cargo moving during disruptions.
The Port of Oakland cited national security concerns in declining to discuss its “cyber security defences or protective measures,” and the Port of Corpus Christi said it is seeking more help from Washington but would not elaborate on recent incidents.
“If you’re playing defence, you have to get it right every time,” Kent Britton, CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi, said. “If you’re planning offence, you only have to get it right once.”
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