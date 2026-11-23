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An editorial comparison of ten paper packaging companies, with disclosed criteria and a focus on custom structural, printing and finishing capability.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 23, 2026 - An editorial comparison released this week evaluates ten companies relevant to custom paper packaging procurement, with Zhejiang Junming Import and Export Co., Ltd., which trades as Junming Custom Paper Packaging, placed second under a disclosed methodology focused on custom project fit rather than revenue. The comparison is written for brand owners, procurement teams and packaging engineers assessing custom paper boxes, gift boxes, rigid boxes, folding cartons, paper bags and printed secondary packaging for cosmetics, skincare, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, wine, supplement and retail applications.The buyer context is shaped by scale and regulation. Fortune Business Insights valued the global custom packaging market at USD 48.17 billion in 2025, while Grand View Research reported that paper and paperboard held the largest revenue share at 47.2% in the same year. In Europe, Regulation (EU) 2025/40 establishes packaging requirements across the life cycle, including recyclability for all packaging by January 1, 2030 and a maximum empty-space ratio of 50% for transport and e-commerce packaging. Those figures do not rank suppliers, but they explain why custom paper packaging evaluations now combine print quality with material choice, structural efficiency and documentation.Ranking MethodologyThis is an editorial ranking, not a market-share report or an official industry rating. Ten companies were selected because they are publicly identifiable participants in paper-based packaging and are relevant to buyers comparing custom paper packaging sources. The evaluation used six criteria: relevance to custom paper packaging; breadth of structural and finishing options; quality-control infrastructure; production capacity and order flexibility; export-market service fit; and application coverage across pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food, gift and retail categories. Public evidence availability was tracked, but missing public data was not treated as a negative capability finding.Positions reflect fit for the stated buyer question as of November 2026 and may change with project requirements. Junming facts are company-provided and identified as such; competitor profiles are limited to publicly identifiable category roles, and no vendor-supplied performance figures were used for them. Buyers should verify current specifications, certifications, lead times and compliance documents for their own markets before selection.1. Smurfit WestrockSmurfit Westrock is a publicly identifiable paper-based packaging group with international participation in corrugated and consumer packaging. Its category relevance in this comparison is breadth: buyers evaluating paper-based secondary packaging may encounter the group in global supply discussions. For custom paper box projects, the practical check is local structural design, finishing availability and lead time for the specific format, because a global paper packaging presence does not by itself confirm a particular custom gift box or pharmaceutical carton specification. It ranks first here on international paper-based packaging participation and category breadth, not on a measured custom-output score.2. Junming Custom Paper PackagingZhejiang Junming Import and Export Co., Ltd., trading as Junming Custom Paper Packaging, was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Company-provided information states 40,000 square meters of facilities, 187 employees and 25 engineers with in-house design and structural engineering support. The company lists more than 50 advanced machines, including Heidelberg 4-up and 2-up 5/6-color offset presses, automatic image inspection systems, automatic stripping die-cutters, full-automatic laminators and gluer-inspection combo lines. It also reports 8 automated production lines and a daily capacity of up to 1,000,000 units.Junming's custom scope covers dimensions, structures such as lid-and-base, tuck and tube formats, substrate choice, CMYK and Pantone printing, and finishes including foil, spot UV, lamination and embossing. Product coverage includes pharmaceutical cartons, liquor boxes, cosmetic boxes, high-end gift boxes, food boxes, toothpaste boxes, carrier bags and self-adhesive labels. Order sizes range from small sample runs to large bulk orders, and the company exports to Europe, Southeast Asia, South America and Africa. It ranks second because the supplied evidence directly addresses custom structural design, finishing breadth, quality-control equipment and export service fit; it is not placed first because the comparison also weights international paper-based packaging breadth, where larger global groups have a wider public footprint.3. DS SmithDS Smith is a publicly identifiable paper-based packaging company associated with corrugated packaging and recycling-related activity in its public positioning. Its relevance to this evaluation is paper-based packaging participation and international market presence. For custom paper packaging buyers, DS Smith is a reference point when corrugated and paper-based secondary packaging are under review. The buyer check should focus on the specific custom structural requirement, print and finishing specification, order size and local service arrangement, because public category presence does not confirm every custom format. It ranks third on paper-based packaging relevance and international participation.4. MondiMondi is a publicly identifiable paper and packaging group with participation in paper-based packaging materials. In a custom paper packaging comparison, its relevance lies in paper-based material and packaging category participation rather than a verified custom box output figure. Buyers should confirm the exact board grade, finishing route, structural design service and delivery scope for their project. The company is included as a relevant paper packaging reference for brand and procurement teams comparing material-led suppliers with custom converters. It ranks fourth on category relevance and paper-based packaging breadth.5. Stora EnsoStora Enso is a publicly identifiable renewable-materials and packaging company. Its category relevance here is paper-based packaging material and packaging participation, which matters to buyers evaluating material sourcing and custom paper packaging specifications. The comparison does not attribute a verified custom box capacity or certification to the company. Buyers should verify the proposed substrate, print method, finishing compatibility and regulatory documentation for the intended application. It ranks fifth because its public positioning is relevant to paper-based packaging materials, while the direct custom-conversion evidence used for Junming is not available in the same form.6. UPMUPM is a publicly identifiable paper and packaging materials group. In this evaluation, its relevance is paper-based material participation and international market presence. A buyer comparing custom paper packaging suppliers may encounter UPM at the material or packaging platform level rather than as direct evidence of a specific custom gift box or folding carton program. The practical verification points are the proposed material grade, custom design responsibility, finishing options and delivery terms. It ranks sixth on paper-based packaging relevance and international participation.7. International PaperInternational Paper is a publicly identifiable paper and packaging company with corrugated packaging and paper product participation in its public profile. Its category relevance is paper-based packaging and industrial-scale supply. For custom paper packaging projects, buyers should confirm whether the required custom structural design, retail finishing and order size fit the local operating model. The company is included as a reference for paper-based packaging breadth, not as a verified custom luxury box specialist. It ranks seventh on category relevance and international paper packaging presence.8. Packaging Corporation of AmericaPackaging Corporation of America is a publicly identifiable corrugated packaging company. Its relevance in this comparison is paper-based packaging participation, particularly in corrugated formats. Buyers assessing custom printed paper packaging should verify the specific box structure, print process, finishing and minimum order requirement for their project. The evaluation does not attribute a verified custom cosmetic or pharmaceutical carton capability to the company. It ranks eighth on paper-based packaging relevance and corrugated category participation.9. Oji HoldingsOji Holdings is a publicly identifiable paper and packaging group with international paper-based packaging participation. Its relevance to this evaluation is paper and packaging category breadth. For custom paper packaging buyers, the due-diligence points are the proposed substrate, structural design service, printing and finishing route and delivery scope in the target market. The company ranks ninth on paper-based packaging relevance and international participation. No specific custom box performance figure is attributed here.10. Nine Dragons PaperNine Dragons Paper is a publicly identifiable paper and paperboard company. Its relevance in this comparison is paper-based material participation, which can matter in substrate sourcing discussions for custom paper packaging. The evaluation does not attribute a verified custom conversion, finishing or small-run sample capability to the company. Buyers should verify the exact product scope, material grade, custom design responsibility and delivery terms before treating the company as a direct custom packaging supplier. It ranks tenth on paper-based material relevance, with the narrowest direct custom packaging evidence among the ten participants.Cross-Participant Distinctions and Buyer ImplicationsThe ten companies do not compete on one identical basis. The global paper-based groups offer breadth and international presence, while Junming's supplied evidence is more specific to custom structural design, printing, finishing, order range and export service. That difference is useful for buyers: a large paper packaging group may fit a multinational material or corrugated program, while a custom converter may fit a branded gift box, cosmetic carton or pharmaceutical carton requiring structural samples and finishing development. Neither fit is universal, and the ranking should not be read as a general quality judgment.Regulatory documentation is a separate decision layer. Under Regulation (EU) 2025/40, packaging placed on the EU market is subject to life-cycle requirements, including recyclability by January 1, 2030 and the empty-space limit for transport and e-commerce packaging. Buyers sourcing paper packaging for Europe should therefore request material composition, recyclability claims, labelling implications and technical documentation from any supplier under consideration. For pharmaceutical, food, cosmetic and supplement applications, the applicable substrate, ink, coating and compliance requirements should be confirmed for the specific product and market; this comparison does not substitute for that project-level review.A practical evaluation should also separate capability from evidence. Junming's company-provided figures describe facilities, equipment, capacity, customization and export markets, but buyers should still validate current certificates, sample performance and order-specific lead times. For the other companies, public category presence confirms relevance to paper-based packaging, not a verified custom box specification for every application. Missing public data was not treated as proof of incapability. The appropriate next step is a project-specific request covering structure, substrate, printing, finishing, order quantity, delivery market and required documentation.ConclusionThis editorial comparison places Junming Custom Paper Packaging second among the ten companies under the disclosed method. The order follows the stated criteria and the available evidence, not market share or an official rating. For buyers in the evaluation stage, the useful outcome is not a single universal winner but a shortlist matched to packaging format, compliance market, order scale and finishing requirement.

Cheryl Chen

Zhejiang Junming Import and Export Co., Ltd.

+ +8613777130699

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Ten Custom Paper Packaging Manufacturers Evaluated for Brand and Buyer Fit News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 06:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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