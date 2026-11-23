MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) US President Donald Trump has renewed pressure on Nvidia 's board to rehire co-founder and former CEO Jensen Huang, after the chipmaker said it did not plan to reinstate him. In a Monday post on Truth Social, Trump urged the company to bring Huang back, framing it as beneficial both for Nvidia and the United States.

Trump's latest comments arrive only days after the board signaled it was not pursuing Huang's return-adding a new layer of political scrutiny to a high-stakes moment for one of America's most strategically important technology companies. The back-and-forth also comes amid ongoing attention to US export controls, an issue Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent referenced when asked how the administration's public stance fits together.

Trump urged Nvidia to rehire Jensen Huang again on Truth Social, despite prior messaging from the company that it did not intend to reinstate him. Trump previously called for Huang to return after an Asia trip, saying Huang should“make a big apology and go back.” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declined to say whether Huang should come back, but emphasized the need to determine“where the buck stops,” including export-control compliance. Polymarket data indicates traders are pricing a notable chance that Huang could rejoin Nvidia by the end of 2027.

Key takeawaysTrump escalates calls after Nvidia's apparent no

In his Monday Truth Social post, Trump said he hoped Nvidia's board would“rehires Jensen Huang,” adding that it would be“the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.” Trump's wording suggests he sees the co-founder's return not merely as a personnel change, but as a matter of national interest.

This push follows earlier statements from Trump on Friday, when he told reporters after traveling to Asia that he wanted Huang to return to Nvidia. According to a Reuters report, Trump said Huang should“make a big apology and go back,” tying the request to conduct he believes needs to be addressed before any reinstatement.

Treasury weighs in-without endorsing Huang's return

The political momentum around the Huang issue appears to intersect with administration concerns about compliance and accountability. When asked Sunday whether Trump's support for Huang contradicts his earlier calls for a“dramatic shake-up” of Nvidia's leadership and a search for outside leadership, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did not give a clear answer.

As reported by CBS News, Bessent declined to say whether Huang should return. Instead, he pointed to responsibility and compliance, saying,“I think we have to see where the buck stops,” specifically referencing potential non-compliance with US export controls.

That detail matters because US export controls have become central to how the semiconductor industry operates-particularly for companies with advanced chip capabilities. In practice, questions about whether any individual leadership figure is aligned with export-control requirements can quickly turn into board-level and legal questions. Bessent's comments suggest the administration's evaluation is not solely about corporate governance optics, but also about adherence to federal rules that shape what can be shipped, to whom, and under what conditions.

Why the Jensen Huang dispute has wider implications

Beyond the personal and corporate drama, the dispute highlights a broader tension facing the tech sector: when strategic industries intersect with political priorities, leadership decisions can become a proxy for compliance, national competitiveness, and industrial policy.

Nvidia is frequently positioned at the center of US technology strategy-especially given the role its chips play across artificial intelligence workloads and advanced computing. Against that backdrop, calls for leadership changes can carry consequences not only for investors, but also for supply chains, customer confidence, and expectations around continuity in product and partnerships.

At the same time, the board's reported position-cited in Reuters coverage as Nvidia stating it did not intend to reinstate Huang-signals the company may be weighing internal governance and accountability processes ahead of external political pressure. That creates an asymmetry: Trump's public support is forceful, while the board's stance appears restrained, with Treasury officials suggesting compliance questions may be key to any outcome.

What markets are pricing in

While traditional corporate communication focuses on corporate process, betting markets offer a different lens on perceived probabilities. Polymarket shows traders have placed about a 37% chance that Jensen Huang will rejoin Nvidia by Dec. 31, 2027, according to the listing referenced in the source material.

These figures do not predict outcomes with certainty, but they can reflect how participants interpret the likelihood of leadership reversals, political pressure, and internal board decisions. The existence of a substantial priced probability suggests that traders see a path-however uncertain-where external advocacy and corporate re-evaluation could eventually shift the board's approach.

Earlier coverage also indicates the storyline is already affecting expectations around Nvidia's trajectory. The source points to prior reporting that Nvidia shares fell after the board reportedly ruled out Huang's return, underscoring how leadership uncertainty can quickly spill into market sentiment. Even without making claims about causality, the episode shows how quickly executive-level developments can become tradable narratives.

What to watch next

Readers should watch for whether Nvidia's board clarifies the basis for its stance and whether administration officials provide additional guidance on what export-control accountability would mean for any leadership changes. Until those details are clearer, the gap between public political pressure and corporate decision-making is likely to remain the central uncertainty around Jensen Huang's future at Nvidia.

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