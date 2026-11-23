6.5 Quake Hits Vanuatu at 614 km Depth
(MENAFN) A magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled the South Pacific near Vanuatu on Monday, but tsunami forecasters said the quake poses no danger to coastlines.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the tremor struck at 0240GMT, with its source about 614 kilometers (382 miles) below the surface. The epicenter sat at 13.546 degrees south latitude and 172.279 degrees east longitude.
"Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake," the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in an advisory issued at 0247GMT. The center said no action was required and that it would release further bulletins only if new information emerged or conditions changed.
No casualties or damage have been reported so far.
Vanuatu sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active belt where tectonic plates collide, driving frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The island nation has been hit by several powerful quakes in recent years.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the tremor struck at 0240GMT, with its source about 614 kilometers (382 miles) below the surface. The epicenter sat at 13.546 degrees south latitude and 172.279 degrees east longitude.
"Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake," the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in an advisory issued at 0247GMT. The center said no action was required and that it would release further bulletins only if new information emerged or conditions changed.
No casualties or damage have been reported so far.
Vanuatu sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active belt where tectonic plates collide, driving frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The island nation has been hit by several powerful quakes in recent years.
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