Indonesia Candy Factory Fire: 24 Body Bags Found, 32 Missing
(MENAFN) At least 32 workers were still missing Monday after a fire tore through a candy factory in western Indonesia, leaving families waiting for word on their loved ones as rescuers recovered human remains in 24 body bags.
The blaze hit the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia plant in Cikande, Serang Regency, in Banten province. Authorities say the final death toll is unknown because some of the bags hold body parts that need forensic examination.
Al Amrad, head of the Banten Search and Rescue Agency, said 29 people have been confirmed safe, five of them receiving medical treatment. The status of two more is still being verified, according to local outlet NTVNews.
Search teams split the building, roughly 2,000 square meters (21,528 square feet), into four sectors. Remains from six bags came from one ground-floor section and one bag from another, while 17 came from the second floor. Al Amrad said 568 personnel have been deployed to the rescue and recovery effort.
The fire started Saturday at about 4:30 pm local time (0930GMT) and spread through the offices and warehouse, Anadolu previously reported. It destroyed finished goods, raw materials and equipment, and firefighters needed about 14 hours to bring the main fire under control.
Police have taken DNA samples from relatives to identify the victims, a process expected to take two to three weeks. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The blaze hit the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia plant in Cikande, Serang Regency, in Banten province. Authorities say the final death toll is unknown because some of the bags hold body parts that need forensic examination.
Al Amrad, head of the Banten Search and Rescue Agency, said 29 people have been confirmed safe, five of them receiving medical treatment. The status of two more is still being verified, according to local outlet NTVNews.
Search teams split the building, roughly 2,000 square meters (21,528 square feet), into four sectors. Remains from six bags came from one ground-floor section and one bag from another, while 17 came from the second floor. Al Amrad said 568 personnel have been deployed to the rescue and recovery effort.
The fire started Saturday at about 4:30 pm local time (0930GMT) and spread through the offices and warehouse, Anadolu previously reported. It destroyed finished goods, raw materials and equipment, and firefighters needed about 14 hours to bring the main fire under control.
Police have taken DNA samples from relatives to identify the victims, a process expected to take two to three weeks. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
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