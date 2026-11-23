Woman Injured In Drone Attack In Zaporizhzhia
"A woman was injured in an FPV drone attack in the Kosmichnyi district of Zaporizhzhia," the statement said.
The woman is receiving all necessary medical assistance.Read also: Death toll from Russian attack in Kyiv region's Dymer rises to ten
Earlier reports said that a man was killed in a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia on November 22.
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