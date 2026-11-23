MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zaporizhzhia Region Governor Mykhailo Semikin reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A woman was injured in an FPV drone attack in the Kosmichnyi district of Zaporizhzhia," the statement said.

The woman is receiving all necessary medical assistance.

Death toll from Russian attack in Kyiv region's Dymer rises to ten

Earlier reports said that a man was killed in a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia on November 22.