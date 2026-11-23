MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to The Sun, Ukrinform reports.

Footage from Libya shows a powerful explosion engulfing the anchored vessel. A fireball ripped through the ship as thick plumes of black smoke poured into the sky. The Sun added that no deaths had been reported, while several people were injured.

According to Naval News, the 344-foot (approximately 105-meter) corvette, valued at GBP 150 million (more than $197.3 million), had been stationed at the Mediterranean port for several days before the explosion. The vessel was escorting a convoy of Russian cargo ships used to transport military supplies, the report said.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown.

Tawfiq al-Shamekh, a spokesman for eastern Libya's emergency authorities, said the flames had been extinguished. Experts were still investigating what triggered the explosion, he said.

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Libya's eastern-based government said that an initial probe indicated an explosion aboard a Russian ship in the Benghazi naval base at the city's port. The authorities added that the vessel had stopped in Benghazi to refuel and resupply on its way back to Russia.

The Libyan government said it would take legal and diplomatic action against anyone found responsible.

“The Libyan government will not allow Libyan ports, territory or territorial waters to be turned into an arena for settling scores or exporting international conflicts,” it said.

The Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class naval vessel is assigned to Russia's Black Sea Fleet – but is currently operating out of Northern Fleet bases. Commissioned in 2023, the vessel had a crew of 90 sailors.

Later on Sunday, the Astra Telegram channel, citing satellite imagery, reported that the Russian corvette Merkury had sunk in the port of Benghazi following an attack by unmanned surface vessels.

Reuters, citing medical sources, reported that ten people, including Russian and Libyan nationals, had sustained minor injuries in the incident and were receiving treatment in Benghazi.

On November 22, the Finnish Border Guard said that a fire aboard the Russian cargo ship Sparta II, which had been attacked by drones in the Baltic Sea on November 21, had continued throughout the night despite efforts to extinguish it.