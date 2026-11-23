The United Nations climate conference, held in Antalya, concluded after more than two weeks of negotiations, with participating countries failing to reach consensus on a common political declaration outlining how to strengthen the global response to climate change.

Reuters reported on Sunday, November 22, that disagreements over the proposed final agreement prevented governments from adopting a common position. The negotiations continued for two days beyond their scheduled conclusion, making COP31 the longest UN climate conference on record.

One of the main obstacles was disagreement over whether the final agreement should explicitly address the transition away from fossil fuels, including coal, oil and natural gas, which are the principal drivers of human-caused global warming.

The European Union, the United Kingdom and several other countries rejected the proposed text, arguing that it failed to address fossil fuels and did not reflect the urgency of the climate crisis. Several vulnerable countries also expressed concern that the draft lacked sufficiently strong commitments to help poorer nations deal with the consequences of rising temperatures.

Financial support for developing countries was another major point of disagreement. Many developing nations have called on wealthier countries to provide greater funding for climate adaptation, disaster recovery and the transition to cleaner energy, arguing that countries least responsible for global emissions are often among those most severely affected by climate change.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep disappointment over the outcome, saying he shared the frustration of those who expected governments to respond more decisively to the climate crisis.

“Although there may be no consensus in the negotiating room, there is no ambiguity in the science,” Guterres said, according to Reuters.

Li Gao, China's vice minister of ecology and environment and head of the country's delegation, also expressed disappointment over the failure to reach agreement.

He said the absence of a consensus on the final political declaration meant that many priorities raised by developing countries had not been addressed. However, Li argued that the outcome should not be interpreted as a failure of multilateralism, calling instead for stronger efforts to advance international negotiations and secure agreements.

Despite the failure to adopt an overarching political agreement, the conference produced progress in some areas. More than 90 countries signed an electrification pledge, while negotiations on several other climate-related issues and voluntary initiatives continued. However, these commitments did not resolve the central disagreements over fossil fuels and climate finance.

The outcome highlights continuing divisions among governments over how quickly to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and how responsibility for financing climate action should be shared. Countries are expected to continue negotiations ahead of the next UN climate conference, COP32, scheduled to take place in Ethiopia in 2027.