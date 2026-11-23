MENAFN - UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, the death toll in Dymer has risen. Rescuers have recovered the body of another woman from the rubble. The number of people killed now stands at ten," the statement said.

The search and rescue operation in Dymer is ongoing.

Death toll from Russian strike on supermarket in Vyshneve rises to three

As Ukrinform reported, Russian invaders attacked a five-story residential building in Dymer, Kyiv region, with a drone overnight on November 22. Initial reports said four people had been killed. A child was found alive during the search and rescue operation.