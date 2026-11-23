Death Toll From Russian Attack In Kyiv Region's Dymer Rises To Ten
"Unfortunately, the death toll in Dymer has risen. Rescuers have recovered the body of another woman from the rubble. The number of people killed now stands at ten," the statement said.
The search and rescue operation in Dymer is ongoing.Read also: Death toll from Russian strike on supermarket in Vyshneve rises to three
As Ukrinform reported, Russian invaders attacked a five-story residential building in Dymer, Kyiv region, with a drone overnight on November 22. Initial reports said four people had been killed. A child was found alive during the search and rescue operation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment