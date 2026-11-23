MENAFN - The Conversation) A new law sets a concerning precedent for climate action in one Australian state.

In the early hours of November 21, the New South Wales parliament passed a special law that applies to a single coal mine, the Mount Pleasant open-cut coal mine in NSW's Upper Hunter region. The Mount Pleasant Mine Act will allow the mine to dig up to 16.5 million tonnes of coal a year until the end of 2032.

This new law is worrying for several reasons.

The law comes just weeks after a landmark High Court ruling related to the Mount Pleasant mine, that was celebrated by experts and environmentalists as a win for emissions reduction.

The new law works around that decision. It also lets the government change how almost any NSW law applies to the Mount Pleasant mine.

How did we get here?

In 2022, the NSW Independent Planning Commission approved a major expansion of the Mount Pleasant mine, owned by mining company MACH Energy. A local community group challenged that approval in court, and on October 7, the High Court ruled in its favour.

The majority found the planning commission had not properly considered setting conditions to cut emissions, including scope 3 emissions from coal burned overseas, to the“greatest extent practicable”.

The High Court did not set any such conditions or ban the expansion, but sent the case back to the NSW Land andEnvironment Court. That court was due to hear the case in December. Until then, the mine could only produce 12.5 million tonnes of coal a year under an older permit.

MACH Energy said this put about 400 jobs at risk before Christmas. Those jobs are in NSW's Hunter region, a key battleground for One Nation at the March state election.

The state government responded to the court ruling by taking the issue to parliament.

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More ministerial power

Parliament can approve a mine directly by passing a law, as it has done in this case. But the new law passed last week goes much further, in two main ways.

Changing laws

One section of the Mount Pleasant Mine Act creates a shortcut that lets the resources minister of the day make regulations that“apply, disapply or modify” any NSW law as it applies to Mount Pleasant.

This kind of provision is called a Henry VIII clause, named after the Tudor king who was given power to make law by decree. Members of Parliament do not vote on these regulations first, although either house can cancel them afterwards.

For example, to operate its Mount Pleasant mine, MACH Energy needs a licence from the Environment Protection Authority, which can fine or prosecute the company for breaching rules around noise or dust.

But the Mount Pleasant Mine Act enables the resources minister to loosen how such rules apply to this specific mine, or switch them off altogether.

Barrister Geoffrey Watson, a former counsel assisting the state's corruption commission, warned that giving a minister this much power, for the benefit of a single company, created a serious corruption risk.

In response to the criticism, the NSW government narrowed this section so the resources minister can't use it to raise the mine's production cap, extend its 2032 end date or change the anti-corruption law.

But the resources minister can still use it to change how any other NSW law applies to the mine, including environmental and workplace safety laws.

Opposing challengers

A second section tries to stop anyone from going to court to challenge the mine's approval under this law.

That's a problem because the conditions governing the mine's operations, and even which land it covers, are not in the law itself. These conditions sit in a separate document that never has to go before parliament, and the NSW planning minister can change them on their own. Parliament voted without seeing the full document.

Lawyers have questioned whether this ban would hold up. The High Court has ruled that state parliaments cannot completely stop courts from checking whether officials have acted within their legal powers.

Read more: NSW's largest coal mine project is set to expand. Here's what authorities got wrong about the trade-offs

No guarantees

The NSW government has described the act as an“interim statutory framework” that ensures workers won't be stood down while the Land and Environment Court case plays out.

While the new law may sound like a stopgap, it isn't.

The new law gives MACH Energy its own approval to mine until the end of 2032. While MACH holds that approval, the Land and Environment Court's ruling on the 2022 expansion approval can't take effect. MACH can only use the 2022 approval if it gives up the new one first, and it would only do that if the court's outcome suited it.

So, in practice, the company, not the court, decides whether the ruling has any effect before 2033.

Parliament's Legislation Review Committee warned this“may undermine the independence and integrity of the Court's deliberations”.

What's more, this new law does not guarantee jobs for workers. It allows the resources minister to sign an agreement with MACH Energy, which the government says will cover more than 720 workers. However, that protection only lasts until 2032.

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A worrying precedent

In theory, the High Court's ruling still applies to every other coal and gas project assessed under NSW's planning law.

But for fossil fuel companies, this new law offers a template. If a company loses in one court, in NSW or elsewhere, it need only look at the Mount Pleasant case to know what to ask for.

And while the premier, Chris Minns, has called this law a one-off, he reserves the right to step in again where he thinks it is“warranted”.

If the 2022 expansion approval survives the Land and Environment Court case, the mine could keep digging until 2048. That sits awkwardly with the NSW Net Zero Commission's findings that expanding or extending coal mines is not consistent with the state's legislated emissions targets.

The NSW government could have let the Mount Pleasant case unfold through existing legal processes. Instead, it chose to legislate, and reached for far more than greenlighting one coal mine until 2032 required. It did not need to give the resources minister the power to change how other NSW laws apply to the mine, or to bar court challenges to the mine's approval.

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