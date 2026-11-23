MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit-3 has arrested a 56-year-old habitual offender from the Vasai-Virar area for cheating and robbing citizens by posing as a local corporator or a political party's ward president, official said on Monday.

The accused gained the confidence of people by creating fear about an increase in theft incidents in their neighbourhood and offering to help them safeguard their valuables.

According to the police, the accused committed two thefts at separate locations within the jurisdiction of N.M. Joshi Marg Police Station between 4.45 p.m. and 5.45 p.m. on November 17.

He approached people, warned them about rising theft incidents in the area and persuaded them to place their gold jewellery and cash inside a bag for safekeeping. During this process, he deceived the victims and fled with their valuables. Two cases were subsequently registered in connection with the incidents.

The accused was also wanted in several similar cases reported in Mumbai and neighbouring areas. Acting on technical inputs and human Intelligence, a Crime Branch Unit-3 team traced and arrested him on November 20, from Mahalaxmi Nagar, Naigaon Star City, in Naigaon East, in the Vasai-Virar region.

Police investigations revealed that the accused, who originally hails from Bhiwandi, has 61 criminal cases registered against him. He was also wanted in seven cases across the Mumbai Police, Mumbai Railway Police and Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerates.

Following his arrest, the accused was handed over to the N.M. Joshi Marg Police Station for further investigation.

The arrest is expected to help investigators probe his alleged involvement in other similar cases reported across Mumbai and adjoining areas. Police are also investigating whether he used the same modus operandi to target other unsuspecting citizens.

Earlier on November 16, Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested a 36-year-old Dharavi resident accused of supplying mule bank accounts to cyber fraud networks.