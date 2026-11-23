MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Packaged drinking water maker Bisleri International on Monday said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)'s action against the company pertains to a single water sample collected from its Goa manufacturing facility in September 2025 and asserted that subsequent testing had found bromate levels within prescribed limits.

The company's statement comes after FSSAI announced that it had sanctioned prosecution proceedings against Bisleri after laboratory examinations declared a packaged drinking water sample unsafe.

In a statement, Bisleri said the matter related to one batch produced at its Goa unit, one of the company's 143 manufacturing facilities across the country.

FSSAI collected six samples from the plant on September 30, 2025. While five samples complied with regulatory standards, one sample recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, exceeding the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre, Bisleri added.

The company said it subsequently appealed the findings, following which the sample was tested by a referral laboratory. It also noted that the referral laboratory found bromate levels to be within permissible limits but separately reported the presence of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample.

"The difference between the two results raised questions that Bisleri believed warranted clarification," the company said.

Bisleri added that it arranged testing of the same sample at an FSSAI-approved laboratory, which also found bromate levels within the prescribed limit.

The company submitted the independent test results to FSSAI's Western Regional Office in February 2026 and did not receive any further communication thereafter.

On Sunday, FSSAI said the referral laboratory had also classified the sample as unsafe because of the detection of PAHs and that prosecution proceedings had been approved against the company.

Reiterating that its products are safe for consumption, Bisleri said it conducts more than 90 quality checks across its 10-step manufacturing process and would continue cooperating with the regulator through the appropriate legal and regulatory channels.