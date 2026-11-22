MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, two Cypriot officials confirmed the expulsions to Politico following a report by television channel ANT1 Live.

According to senior officials, the country's intelligence services uncovered a network that was attempting to obtain classified information concerning the security of Cyprus and the European Union.

The network also allegedly sought access to information about technologies whose transfer to Russia is prohibited under EU sanctions.

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The unnamed officials added that the two diplomats were forced to leave Cyprus last week. They were suspected of working for Russian intelligence services under diplomatic cover.

According to the officials, the men maintained contacts with Cypriot citizens who had access to confidential information.

Moscow was once considered a major source of foreign direct investment for the Cypriot capital, Nicosia. Cyprus had also previously served as a banking hub for Russian investors, ranging from arms dealers to gambling companies.

However, in recent years, EU sanctions, regulatory pressure, and geopolitical changes have forced Nicosia to move away from such investments, the report stated.

As an EU member, Cyprus has supported the strengthening of the bloc's sanctions against Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a man was detained in Moldova on suspicion of collecting information about the activities of government institutions at the direction of representatives of Russian intelligence services and security structures in the Transnistrian region.

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