MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff on Monday remembered legendary playback singer Geeta Dutt on her 96th birth anniversary.

He paid a tribute to the iconic voice whose music he said, continues to resonate with generations.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie shared a series of black-and-white pictures of the celebrated singer, including a portrait of Geeta Dutt and another image of her recording at a microphone.

The actor wrote,“Remembering Geeta Dutt ji on her birth anniversary Her musical legacy remains forever unforgettable!”

Born on November 23, 1930, Geeta Dutt, originally Geeta Roy, emerged as one of Hindi cinema's most famous playback singers. She began singing for films in the 1940s and rose to prominence with the 1947 film Do Bhai, particularly with the song“Mera Sundar Sapna Beet Gaya”, composed by S.D. Burman.

Over the course of her career, Geeta Dutt went on to voice some of the best-known tracks which include“Babuji Dheere Chalna” from Aar Paar,“Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam” from Kaagaz Ke Phool,“Mera Naam Chin Chin Choo” from Howrah Bridge and“Na Jao Saiyaan Chhuda Ke Baiyaan” from Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.

Geeta Dutt's professional and personal life was also closely linked with filmmaker-actor Guru Dutt. The two met during the making of Baazi and married in 1953. She went on to lend her voice to many of his landmark films, including Baazi, Mr and Mrs '55, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. The singer passed away on July 20, 1972, at the age of 41.

–IANS

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