Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX:EPM) Gronnedal REE Mineralisation Extends 600M Beyond Resource
Gronnedal REE Mineralisation Extends 600m Beyond Resource Perth, Nov 23, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX:EPM ) (9EU:FRA ) (EPMFF:OTCMKTS ) reports surface assays of up to 1.89% total rare earth oxides (TREO) and 0.59% neodymium and praseodymium oxides (NdPr), confirming REE mineralisation at sampled locations up to approximately 600 metres beyond Gronnedal's existing 208Mt Mineral Resource boundary. The results identify resource-growth targets within a substantially larger mapped carbonatite system and provide further evidence of the extent of surface mineralisation beyond the current resource footprint.
Highlights
- REE mineralisation confirmed by surface assays up to approximately 600m beyond the current resource boundary, within a substantially larger mapped carbonatite body.
- Sample 5030 returned 1.89% TREO and 0.59% NdPr oxides; 41 of 49 samples logged as carbonatite exceeded 0.5% TREO.
- Resource-extension targets include 1% TREO with 955ppm niobium in southern sample 5006 and 0.9% TREO with 1,595ppm niobium in western sample 5015.
- Associated results include niobium up to 2,360ppm and western-margin sample 5038 with 398ppm dysprosium and 2,060ppm yttrium.
- Builds on the existing 208Mt resource containing approximately 1.505Mt TREO, including 456,000t NdPr oxides, and 2.968Mt SrO at 1.43% SrO.
Executive Chairman Carl Popal said:
"These results provide further evidence that Gronnedal's mineralised footprint extends beyond our existing 208Mt resource. More than 83% of the carbonatite samples returned above 0.5% TREO, with mineralisation confirmed at sampled locations approximately 600 metres beyond the resource boundary, within a substantially larger mapped carbonatite system.
"We are advancing resource evaluation and processing assessment in parallel. Our immediate priorities are core cutting, laboratory analysis and integration of the drilling data into the geological model to support preparation of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate. Together with our metallurgical work, these programs will help define the next stages of Gronnedal's development."
Building on the existing resource
Gronnedal is a carbonatite-hosted REE project within Eclipse's Ivigtut district in southwest Greenland, near deep-water coastal access and historic mining infrastructure. The existing resource provides the foundation for exploration of the broader carbonatite and continuing technical assessment of potential development pathways.
The current Mineral Resource is 208Mt at 7,239ppm TREO, comprising approximately 6Mt Indicated and 202Mt Inferred at a 2,000ppm TREO cut-off. It contains approximately 1.505Mt TREO, including 456,000 tonnes of NdPr oxides. The same resource envelope contains 2.968Mt SrO at 1.43% SrO. These estimates remain unchanged (refer to announcements dated 29 April and 26 August 2026).
The new assays deliver the results milestone outlined in Eclipse's 26 August 2026 update, when mapping and collection of 54 rock-chip samples were reported with assays pending. They identify mineralised locations beyond the resource footprint and additional targets across the mapped carbonatite. The approximately 600m sampled extension does not establish the outer limit of mineralisation; continuity and depth remain to be tested.
Surface results identify resource growth targets
The August program returned a broad spread of REE-rich surface results: 41 of 49 samples logged as carbonatite exceeded 5,000ppm TREO, with a median of 7,068ppm. Sample 5030 returned the highest result of 18,941ppm TREO and 5,918ppm NdPr oxides. Southern sample 5006 returned 9,967ppm TREO and 2,830ppm NdPr oxides, while western sample 5015 returned 9,424ppm TREO and 2,737ppm NdPr oxides. These locations provide priorities for geological interpretation and extension assessment.
Sample 5016 returned 8,326ppm TREO from a field-described 25m composite along a creek exposure, providing a further target for follow-up. The composite length is not a true mineralised width. The 54 samples, collected on 6-10 August 2026, include selective rock chips, weathered material, scree and a potentially transported sample. Their grades are not representative estimates of deposit grade or additional resource tonnage. A sample schedule is provided in Annexure B.
Sample 5050 returned 1.01% TREO, 237ppm dysprosium and 46.6ppm terbium. Sample 5038 also returned 1.14% fluorine. The results support assessment of associated mineral potential, but do not establish recoverable products or economic significance. Yttrium oxide is already included in TREO. No new Sr, Ga or Sc assays are reported; the existing SrO resource remains the basis of the project's strontium inventory.
Associated minerals broaden the technical opportunity
Niobium reached 2,360ppm in sample 5047, with 6,436ppm TREO and 22.6ppm tantalum. Sample 5020 returned 2,050ppm niobium, and sample 5012 returned 1,965ppm niobium and 44.8ppm tantalum. Western-margin sample 5038 returned 8,889ppm TREO, 398ppm dysprosium and 2,060ppm yttrium. These results identify contrasting mineralisation styles for targeted mineralogical assessment alongside the main NdPr opportunity.
GRONNEDAL DRILLING UPDATE
2026 diamond drilling and field program at Gronnedal, southwest Greenland, has exceeded operational expectations. With on-site drilling drawing to a close, the focus is shifting to core cutting in Greenland, sample preparation and prompt laboratory dispatch. Building on the encouraging surface rock-chip results, drill assays and geological data will support evaluation of potential resource expansion and preparation of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate.
Gronnedal's current MRE is 208Mt at 7,239ppm TREO, comprising approximately 6Mt Indicated and 202Mt Inferred at a 2,000ppm TREO cut-off. It contains approximately 1.505Mt TREO, including 456,000 tonnes of NdPr oxides. The current MRE remains unchanged.
The 2026 drill assays, geological logs and geotechnical data will be integrated with the surface sampling results and existing drilling to assess mineralisation continuity, depth and potential extensions to the current resource. This work will inform resource evaluation and future development studies; any MRE update will depend on the completed technical assessment.
The immediate priorities are to complete remaining on-site activities, cut and prepare core, dispatch samples, and review analytical results as they become available. Material results and technical conclusions will be reported.
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About Eclipse Metals Limited
Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) is an Australian exploration company focused on exploring southwestern Greenland, Australia's Northern Territory and state of Queensland for multi-commodity mineralisation. Eclipse has an impressive portfolio of assets prospective for cryolite, fluorite, siderite, quartz, rare earths, gold, platinum group metals, manganese, palladium and vanadium mineralisation. The Company's mission is to increase shareholder wealth through capital growth and ultimately dividends. Eclipse plans to achieve this goal by exploring for and developing viable mineral deposits to generate mining or joint venture income.
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