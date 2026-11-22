Eq8 Strengthens ETF Solutions With Addition Of Eq8 FTSE China 50 ETF
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Addition expands investors' access to global markets while reinforcing Eq8's position as Malaysia's leading equity ETF specialistKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 – Eq8 Capital Sdn Bhd (“ Eq8“), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kenanga Investors Berhad (“ Kenanga Investors“), has strengthened its exchange-traded fund (“ ETF“) offerings upon assuming the Manager role for the Eq8 FTSE China 50 ETF ( “EQ8C50” ), formerly known as Principal FTSE China 50 ETF.
The exercise, completed on 16 October 2026, expands Eq8's ETF offering and broadens the range of investment opportunities available to Malaysian investors seeking exposure to one of the world's largest equity markets through a listed investment vehicle on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.
Commenting on the development, Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Kenanga Investors, said,“The acquisition of EQ8C50 marks an important milestone in the Group's journey by meaningfully expanding the range of ETF offerings to investors seeking to participate in the growing demand for passively managed strategies. The exercise is a natural fit as we remain steadfast in our endeavour to drive the growth of the ETF segment and democratise access to the capital market, in line with the nation's Capital Market Masterplan 4 aspiration”.
This latest milestone builds on a series of strategic initiatives undertaken by Eq8 in recent years. In 2024, the company unveiled its new corporate identity and expanded access to its flagship ETF, the Eq8 Dow Jones US Titans 50 ETF (“ EQ8US50“) through a strategic collaboration with an industry partner. That same year, it went on to list the world's first Waqf-featured ETF, the Eq8 FTSE Malaysia Enhanced Dividend Waqf ETF, on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. In 2025, Eq8 obtained approval to vary its Fund Management Company status, enabling the firm to broaden its scope and better serve evolving market demands by offering both Islamic and conventional ETFs.
Speaking on the new ETF additions, Umar Alhadad, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Eq8, shared,“With EQ8C50 onboard, Eq8 widens its geographical investment footprint offering to include a China broad market strategy. The addition provides optionality for investors in their allocation across the global superpowers between China and United States via our existing EQ8US50. We will continue to keep a close pulse on investor demand as we grow our ETF offerings and bring to market solutions that are aligned with evolving investor needs”.
The EQ8C50 is designed to track the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index, which consists of the 50 largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE). It provides investors with a convenient way to gain exposure to China's equity market.
As part of a broader strategic initiative to consolidate the Group's ETF capabilities under a dedicated ETF arm, management of two existing ETFs of Kenanga Investors has also been transferred to Eq8 on 10 November 2026:
The EQ8KL2XL and EQ8KL1XI aim to provide daily performance, before fees and expenses, which closely corresponds to either two times (2x) or the inverse (-1x) of the daily performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is comprised of the largest 30 companies ranked by full market capitalisation, i.e. before the application of any investability weightings, in the FTSE Bursa Malaysia EMAS Index. These funds do not seek to achieve their stated investment objective over a period of time greater than one day.
The change in Manager exercise does not result in any changes to the funds' investment objectives, investment strategies, risk profiles or the rights and interests of unitholders.
For more information about Eq8, please visit .
Hashtag: #Eq8
Eq8 Capital Sdn Bhd 200701034939 (792968-D)Eq8 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kenanga Investors Berhad and was incorporated on 25 October 2007. Eq8 holds a Capital Markets Services Licence (CMSL) for fund management in relation to portfolio management which was issued by the Securities Commission Malaysia under the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007. As the dedicated Exchange Traded Fund (“ ETF“) arm of the Kenanga Investors Group, Eq8 specialises in delivering passive management investment solutions. Eq8 manages five equity ETFs that are listed on Bursa Malaysia.
With total assets under management of RM323.5 million as of 30 September 2026, Eq8 stands as Malaysia's largest equity ETF manager by both value and number of issuances. The Eq8 Dow Jones US Titans 50 ETF (EQ8US50) was recognised at the inaugural IFN Investor Fund Awards as the Best ETF Fund in Malaysia 2025 and the Best ETF Fund in Asia Pacific 2025 in 2026. At the Asia Asset Management ETF Awards 2026, Eq8 was recognised with the Malaysia ETF Rising Star Award, presented to Umar Alhadad, CEO of Eq8 Capital Sdn Bhd.
This Press Release was issued by Kenanga Group's Marketing, Communications & Sustainability department.
The exercise, completed on 16 October 2026, expands Eq8's ETF offering and broadens the range of investment opportunities available to Malaysian investors seeking exposure to one of the world's largest equity markets through a listed investment vehicle on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.
Commenting on the development, Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Kenanga Investors, said,“The acquisition of EQ8C50 marks an important milestone in the Group's journey by meaningfully expanding the range of ETF offerings to investors seeking to participate in the growing demand for passively managed strategies. The exercise is a natural fit as we remain steadfast in our endeavour to drive the growth of the ETF segment and democratise access to the capital market, in line with the nation's Capital Market Masterplan 4 aspiration”.
This latest milestone builds on a series of strategic initiatives undertaken by Eq8 in recent years. In 2024, the company unveiled its new corporate identity and expanded access to its flagship ETF, the Eq8 Dow Jones US Titans 50 ETF (“ EQ8US50“) through a strategic collaboration with an industry partner. That same year, it went on to list the world's first Waqf-featured ETF, the Eq8 FTSE Malaysia Enhanced Dividend Waqf ETF, on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. In 2025, Eq8 obtained approval to vary its Fund Management Company status, enabling the firm to broaden its scope and better serve evolving market demands by offering both Islamic and conventional ETFs.
Speaking on the new ETF additions, Umar Alhadad, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Eq8, shared,“With EQ8C50 onboard, Eq8 widens its geographical investment footprint offering to include a China broad market strategy. The addition provides optionality for investors in their allocation across the global superpowers between China and United States via our existing EQ8US50. We will continue to keep a close pulse on investor demand as we grow our ETF offerings and bring to market solutions that are aligned with evolving investor needs”.
The EQ8C50 is designed to track the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index, which consists of the 50 largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE). It provides investors with a convenient way to gain exposure to China's equity market.
As part of a broader strategic initiative to consolidate the Group's ETF capabilities under a dedicated ETF arm, management of two existing ETFs of Kenanga Investors has also been transferred to Eq8 on 10 November 2026:
-
Eq8 KLCI Daily (2x) Leveraged ETF(“ EQ8KL2XL“), formerly known as Kenanga KLCI Daily 2x Leveraged ETF; and
Eq8 KLCI Daily (-1x) Inverse ETF (“ EQ8KL1XI“), formerly known as Kenanga KLCI Daily (-1x) Inverse ETF.
The EQ8KL2XL and EQ8KL1XI aim to provide daily performance, before fees and expenses, which closely corresponds to either two times (2x) or the inverse (-1x) of the daily performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is comprised of the largest 30 companies ranked by full market capitalisation, i.e. before the application of any investability weightings, in the FTSE Bursa Malaysia EMAS Index. These funds do not seek to achieve their stated investment objective over a period of time greater than one day.
The change in Manager exercise does not result in any changes to the funds' investment objectives, investment strategies, risk profiles or the rights and interests of unitholders.
For more information about Eq8, please visit .
Hashtag: #Eq8
Eq8 Capital Sdn Bhd 200701034939 (792968-D)Eq8 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kenanga Investors Berhad and was incorporated on 25 October 2007. Eq8 holds a Capital Markets Services Licence (CMSL) for fund management in relation to portfolio management which was issued by the Securities Commission Malaysia under the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007. As the dedicated Exchange Traded Fund (“ ETF“) arm of the Kenanga Investors Group, Eq8 specialises in delivering passive management investment solutions. Eq8 manages five equity ETFs that are listed on Bursa Malaysia.
With total assets under management of RM323.5 million as of 30 September 2026, Eq8 stands as Malaysia's largest equity ETF manager by both value and number of issuances. The Eq8 Dow Jones US Titans 50 ETF (EQ8US50) was recognised at the inaugural IFN Investor Fund Awards as the Best ETF Fund in Malaysia 2025 and the Best ETF Fund in Asia Pacific 2025 in 2026. At the Asia Asset Management ETF Awards 2026, Eq8 was recognised with the Malaysia ETF Rising Star Award, presented to Umar Alhadad, CEO of Eq8 Capital Sdn Bhd.
This Press Release was issued by Kenanga Group's Marketing, Communications & Sustainability department.
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