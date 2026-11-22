Cairo Hosts Charm Of Masks: Dialogue Among Civilizations Event Between Egypt And China
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) CAIRO, EGYPT – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 – On November 17, 2026, the“Charm of Masks: Dialogue Among Civilizations” event was held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, as part of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges series. The event was jointly organized by Guizhou Radio and Television Station and the China Cultural Center in Cairo, and executed by the International Communication Center of Guizhou Radio and Television Station.
The event highlighted the mask culture of traditional theater in Guizhou Province, showcasing over 40 masks from Dixi Opera and Nuo Opera-both recognized as Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage-for the first time in Africa. A photography exhibition on Anshun City was also held, displaying the traditional lifestyles and distinctive cultural features of the Tunpu region.
The event was attended by a distinguished group of Egyptian and Chinese experts, academics, and representatives of cultural and artistic institutions.
In his speech, Ambassador Ali El-Hefny, Vice President of the Egypt-China Friendship Association, affirmed that Egypt and China are ancient civilizations that have contributed to the development of human civilization and the advancement of knowledge and arts, noting that cultural exchange between the two countries represents a natural extension of their historical relations. He expressed his aspiration to strengthen media and cultural cooperation as well as joint production, thereby helping introduce younger generations to the civilizations of both countries and deepening mutual understanding between China and African nations.
For his part, Zhang Yi, Cultural Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Egypt and Director of the China Cultural Center in Cairo, expressed his appreciation for holding the event, emphasizing that different arts and cultures, despite their respective uniqueness, share human emotions that transcend geographical and temporal boundaries, which embodies the importance of dialogue among civilizations and the enhancement of Egyptian-Chinese cultural exchange.
Furthermore, Prof. Dr. Shaimaa Kamal, Representative of the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Culture, affirmed that civilizational dialogue contributes to building trust and fostering rapprochement among peoples, pointing to the importance of joint projects and sustainable cooperation mechanisms in safeguarding human heritage.
He Yunjiang, President of Guizhou Radio and Television Station, presented the natural, cultural, and developmental strengths of the province, calling on Egyptian media outlets and cultural institutions to enhance cooperation and communication with the Chinese side.
The event featured a live performance of Dixi Opera presented by an inheritor of this heritage from Guizhou Province, as well as a panel discussion titled“Ancient Civilizations: Safeguarding Cultural Heritage and Passing It On to Future Generations,” during which Egyptian and Chinese experts exchanged experiences and visions on protecting traditional heritage and developing contemporary ways of presenting it.
The event takes place within the framework of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges and on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Egypt and China, thereby strengthening cultural and media communication and opening new horizons for cooperation between the two countries.
The event highlighted the mask culture of traditional theater in Guizhou Province, showcasing over 40 masks from Dixi Opera and Nuo Opera-both recognized as Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage-for the first time in Africa. A photography exhibition on Anshun City was also held, displaying the traditional lifestyles and distinctive cultural features of the Tunpu region.
The event was attended by a distinguished group of Egyptian and Chinese experts, academics, and representatives of cultural and artistic institutions.
In his speech, Ambassador Ali El-Hefny, Vice President of the Egypt-China Friendship Association, affirmed that Egypt and China are ancient civilizations that have contributed to the development of human civilization and the advancement of knowledge and arts, noting that cultural exchange between the two countries represents a natural extension of their historical relations. He expressed his aspiration to strengthen media and cultural cooperation as well as joint production, thereby helping introduce younger generations to the civilizations of both countries and deepening mutual understanding between China and African nations.
For his part, Zhang Yi, Cultural Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Egypt and Director of the China Cultural Center in Cairo, expressed his appreciation for holding the event, emphasizing that different arts and cultures, despite their respective uniqueness, share human emotions that transcend geographical and temporal boundaries, which embodies the importance of dialogue among civilizations and the enhancement of Egyptian-Chinese cultural exchange.
Furthermore, Prof. Dr. Shaimaa Kamal, Representative of the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Culture, affirmed that civilizational dialogue contributes to building trust and fostering rapprochement among peoples, pointing to the importance of joint projects and sustainable cooperation mechanisms in safeguarding human heritage.
He Yunjiang, President of Guizhou Radio and Television Station, presented the natural, cultural, and developmental strengths of the province, calling on Egyptian media outlets and cultural institutions to enhance cooperation and communication with the Chinese side.
The event featured a live performance of Dixi Opera presented by an inheritor of this heritage from Guizhou Province, as well as a panel discussion titled“Ancient Civilizations: Safeguarding Cultural Heritage and Passing It On to Future Generations,” during which Egyptian and Chinese experts exchanged experiences and visions on protecting traditional heritage and developing contemporary ways of presenting it.
The event takes place within the framework of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges and on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Egypt and China, thereby strengthening cultural and media communication and opening new horizons for cooperation between the two countries.
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