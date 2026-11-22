MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Gold prices in Egypt fell by around EGP 500 over the past week, with 21-karat gold, the country's most traded category, declining by more than 8.4% amid a sharp drop in international bullion prices, according to the Gold and Precious Metals Division at the Federation of Egyptian Industries.

The division said 21-karat gold fell to EGP 5,445 per gram, its lowest level in a year, as global market developments, a stronger US dollar and shifting expectations for US interest rates weighed on prices.

Ehab Wassef, Head of the division, said the decline in international gold prices was the main driver of the downturn in the domestic market, given the direct link between global ounce prices and local gold prices.

The international gold ounce fell by 8.9% over the week, marking its biggest weekly loss in eight months. It dropped to $3,502, its lowest level in 14 months, before closing the week at $3,538, compared with an opening price of $3,885.

Wassef attributed the pressure on gold partly to the US dollar's fourth consecutive weekly gain, which pushed it to its highest level in 19 weeks. Shifting market expectations for US monetary policy and increased bets on a possible Federal Reserve interest rate hike at its December meeting also weighed on the precious metal.

He added that sharp declines in global equity markets, led by technology stocks, contributed to selling pressure on gold. Some investors shifted their portfolios towards government bonds, while others liquidated gold holdings to raise liquidity, offset losses in equities and open new investment positions.

In Egypt, the decline pushed 21-karat gold below key support levels of EGP 5,600 and EGP 5,500, reflecting the downward momentum in the domestic market, Wassef said.

He added that domestic gold prices in the coming period would depend on movements in international markets, the direction of the US dollar, Federal Reserve interest rate decisions, and supply and demand conditions in Egypt.

The division expects volatility and uncertainty in global financial markets to remain key factors shaping gold price movements.