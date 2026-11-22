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Gold fell to approximately $3,514 an ounce on November 20, 2026, marking a decline of roughly 37% from its January record high. A retiree who invested $50,000 near that peak could have seen the investment's market value fall by approximately $18,600. Gold doesn't generate regular income, and selling physical gold or certain gold investments can involve additional costs and tax considerations. Before selling, retirees should review their original purchase price, upcoming withdrawal needs, and how much of their overall retirement portfolio is invested in gold.

Gold is supposed to be the investment you can count on when everything else feels uncertain. That's why some retirees buy gold coins, invest in precious metals funds, or hold gold inside retirement accounts. The idea is simple: When stocks struggle or inflation rises, gold might help protect their savings.

But what happens when gold itself takes a beating?

After reaching record highs in January 2026, gold prices have suffered a dramatic reversal. By November 20, the precious metal had lost more than a third of its value from that peak, leaving investors who purchased near the top facing potentially substantial losses.

For someone holding gold as part of a retirement strategy, those numbers can be unsettling. Still, a falling price doesn't automatically mean it's time to sell everything. What matters most is how much gold you own, what you originally paid, and whether you need that money anytime soon.

Gold Has Lost More Than a Third of Its Value Since January

The latest gold selloff has been difficult to ignore, even for investors accustomed to market volatility. Reuters reported on November 20, 2026 that spot gold had fallen approximately 3% to $3,514.08 an ounce, with losses of roughly 9.4% for the week. That followed a remarkable run earlier in the year, when gold reached a record high near $5,594.82 an ounce in January. Comparing those two prices reveals a decline of approximately 37%, although the November figure represents a particular trading session rather than a permanent valuation.

Gold has a reputation for performing well when investors are worried, but the relationship isn't nearly as predictable as some advertisements suggest. One problem for gold in November has been growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, making interest-bearing investments relatively more attractive. Gold doesn't pay interest, so holding it can become less appealing when investors can earn meaningful returns elsewhere.

A stronger U.S. dollar has also weighed on demand, while selling in other financial markets reportedly forced some investors to liquidate gold positions to raise cash. In other words, economic uncertainty doesn't guarantee rising gold prices, particularly when interest rates and financial pressures are moving against the metal.

What a 37% Decline Means for a $50,000 Investment

Let's put the recent decline into retirement-budget terms. Someone who invested $50,000 in gold near January's record high would have seen that position fall to approximately $31,400 by November 20 if it tracked the reported spot prices exactly. That's roughly $18,600 in lost market value, excluding transaction expenses, taxes, and any fund fees.

However, an investor who purchased gold years earlier at a substantially lower price could still be sitting on an overall gain. The important number isn't simply how far gold has fallen from its peak, but how today's value compares with your own purchase price.

A Paper Loss Isn't the Same as Losing the Money Permanently

Watching an investment decline by thousands of dollars can make the loss feel immediate, even when you haven't sold anything. If you continue holding gold, its market value may recover, fall further, or fluctuate for an extended period.

Selling generally turns that change in market value into a realized gain or loss for tax purposes, depending on what you paid and the account involved. That doesn't mean holding is always the better decision, particularly when the investment no longer fits your financial needs. It simply means a frightening account balance shouldn't be the only factor driving your next move.

Gold Doesn't Pay the Bills Unless You Sell Some

One of gold's biggest limitations becomes more important once regular employment income stops. Unlike certain bonds that pay interest or stocks that distribute dividends, physical gold produces no regular income while you hold it. A retiree who needs an additional $1,000 for property taxes, medical expenses, or monthly bills may have to sell part of their gold holdings to raise that money.

If prices are depressed when the expense comes due, the sale could require liquidating more gold than originally anticipated. That's why assets intended to support regular retirement withdrawals deserve a different evaluation from investments purchased primarily for long-term diversification.

Physical Gold Can Be More Expensive to Sell Than You Expect

Owning gold bars or coins introduces another complication: The price quoted on financial websites isn't necessarily what a dealer will pay you. When purchasing physical gold, investors often pay a premium above the spot price, while selling may involve accepting a discount below it. Storage, insurance, authentication, and shipping can further reduce the amount you ultimately keep. Before selling, request written buyback quotes from multiple reputable dealers and ask about every applicable fee. A coin that appears to be worth $3,500 based on its gold content may not produce $3,500 in cash when the transaction is complete.

That being said, not everyone who invests in gold owns actual coins or bars. Some retirees hold exchange-traded funds that track bullion prices, while others purchase shares of companies involved in gold mining. Physically backed gold ETFs can provide exposure to the metal without requiring personal storage, but fund expenses and the investment structure still matter.

Mining stocks introduce additional variables, including operating costs, debt, management decisions, and broader stock market conditions, so their performance may differ substantially from gold itself. Before deciding what to do with your holdings, identify the specific investment product you own and review its risks rather than assuming all gold investments behave alike.

How Much of Your Retirement Portfolio Is Tied to Gold?

A relatively small gold position may affect your overall retirement savings very differently from a portfolio dominated by precious metals. Consider two hypothetical retirees with $500,000 portfolios: One holds $25,000 in gold, while the other holds $200,000. If both gold positions decline 37%, the first investor experiences a $9,250 loss on that holding, while the second faces a $74,000 decline.

The SEC's investor education guidance on asset allocation highlights the importance of diversification and matching investments to financial goals and risk tolerance. There's no single gold allocation that's appropriate for everyone, but a position large enough to jeopardize essential retirement spending deserves careful attention.

Selling Gold Could Create an Unexpected Tax Bill

Before cashing out a substantial gold investment, it's worth understanding how the IRS treats different types of holdings. Physical gold held for investment is generally considered a collectible for federal tax purposes, and long-term gains may be subject to a maximum 28% collectibles capital gains rate rather than the usual maximum 20% long-term rate. Certain physically backed gold trusts and ETFs can receive similar treatment in taxable accounts, depending on their legal structure. A large taxable gain or retirement-account withdrawal could also affect other aspects of your finances, including the income calculations used for Medicare's income-related premium adjustments.

Don't Overlook the Costs of a Precious Metals IRA

Some investors purchase gold through self-directed retirement accounts rather than ordinary brokerage accounts. These arrangements can involve custodial fees, specialized storage charges, dealer markups, and administrative expenses that reduce investment returns. The IRS also imposes requirements on the types of precious metals eligible for IRA ownership and how those assets must be held. Taking personal possession of metals held in an IRA without following applicable rules can create significant tax problems. If you're considering selling, transferring, or taking a distribution from a precious metals IRA, confirm the consequences with your custodian and a qualified tax professional before proceeding.

Your Upcoming Retirement Expenses Should Influence the Decision

The most important question may be whether you need the money invested in gold within the next several months or years. Someone with adequate emergency savings, reliable retirement income, and a diversified portfolio may have more flexibility to withstand price fluctuations. A retiree planning to sell gold next month to cover property taxes or medical bills faces a much different situation. Review upcoming withdrawals, available cash reserves, and whether selling another suitable asset would create fewer financial complications. Avoid making a decision based solely on predictions about where gold prices might go next.

Four Things to Check Before You Sell or Buy More Gold

Start with your purchase records so you know your original cost basis and whether your holdings currently represent a gain or loss. Next, calculate what percentage of your retirement savings is invested in gold and determine whether that concentration still fits your financial plan. Review the costs of selling, including dealer spreads, fund expenses, potential taxes, and any retirement-account distribution rules.

Finally, consider your need for cash over the next several years and whether a gradual portfolio adjustment would be more appropriate than a large transaction all at once. These steps won't predict the next move in gold prices, but they can help you make a decision based on your circumstances rather than market headlines.

Gold can still have a place in a diversified retirement portfolio, but the November 2026 selloff demonstrates why it shouldn't automatically be treated as a guaranteed financial safety net. Prices can fall sharply, the metal doesn't generate regular income, and certain ownership arrangements introduce costs that aren't always obvious when you buy. For retirees, those limitations become especially important when investments must help cover everyday expenses for years or even decades. Rather than making a panic sale or rushing to buy more because prices have dropped, review whether your gold holdings still serve the purpose you originally intended.

Has the recent drop in gold prices changed how you feel about holding precious metals in your retirement portfolio?

Drew Blankenship

Drew Blankenship is a seasoned personal finance and lifestyle writer with more than a decade of professional writing experience crafting clear, actionable advice that helps savers and investors over 40 protect their wealth and make smarter everyday decisions. His bylines appear regularly on SavingAdvice, CleverDude, and other respected outlets, where he draws on deep industry knowledge to deliver practical insights on cost control, smart spending, and long-term financial security.

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