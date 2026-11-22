MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ecological Empowerment Conference of the 5th Pazhou Algorithm Competition will open on November 25 in Haizhu District, Guangzhou. With industrial application at its core, the competition has attracted innovators from 87 countries and regions, bridging the gap between tech talent and real-world business needs to turn cutting-edge AI algorithms into tangible industrial value.

This year's competition drew 10,263 teams. Four leading tech companies - Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, and Volcano Engine - jointly launched industry challenges. More than 400 innovative companies from the UK, Germany, France, Singapore, and beyond entered the International AI Product Solutions Competition, submitting commercially promising AI solutions. Awards include one first prize of RMB 80,000, one second prize of RMB 50,000, and one third prize of RMB 20,000.

As China's first flagship algorithm competition focused on industrial applications, it pioneered a model in which "industry sets the challenges, algorithms deliver the answers, and the market puts them to the test." By grounding innovation in real-world demand, it helps bring algorithms out of the lab and onto the production line. Over five years, participation has grown from 262 teams in the inaugural edition to more than 10,000 this year. In total, the competition has attracted over 28,000 teams from 87 countries and regions, generating more than 500 high-quality algorithm innovations and 5,000 industrial solutions. It has fostered an innovation ecosystem that attracts talent, connects businesses, advances research, and drives industrial growth.

Unlike traditional competitions focused primarily on theory, the event tackles real-world challenges in speech recognition, content security, intelligent decision-making, and embodied AI, addressing issues such as dialect recognition and AIGC safety. It promotes both industrial efficiency and accessible, secure AI. Leading companies contribute computing resources, technologies, and real-world application scenarios, enabling collaboration with talent worldwide.

The competition also explores emerging frontiers, including in-orbit satellite computing. With the first batch of computing satellites in the Pazhou Space Computing Constellation now in orbit, AI applications are expanding beyond Earth into space-based computing.

Aligned with China's "AI Plus" initiative, the competition will further develop an end-to-end ecosystem spanning technological breakthroughs, commercialization, capital investment, and industrial incubation - turning more AI innovations into practical applications across industries and offering a model for advancing new quality productive forces and the intelligent economy.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Li, Tel: 86-10-63074558.