MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) More than half of the crypto wallets that qualified for Donald Trump 's second memecoin“dinner” were funded with TRUMP tokens sourced from exchanges that do not serve US customers, according to an analysis by consumer advocacy group Public Citizen. The finding adds fuel to ongoing political scrutiny of how access to the event is being determined through on-chain token holdings.

Trump is hosting the event at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, offering up to 185 seats based on time-weighted TRUMP holdings. Public Citizen said it traced 66 of 130 qualifying wallets on the public leaderboard and found that many of them received tokens from offshore platforms such as Binance, Bybit and BloFin-exchanges that are not permitted to serve US users. The group also said that 15 of the 29 wallets that qualified for a VIP reception with the president were tied to similar exchange flows.

Public Citizen traced 66 of 130 leaderboard wallets tied to Trump's memecoin dinner and found most received TRUMP from exchanges that bar US residents. The seat allocation relies on time-weighted TRUMP holdings, meaning eligibility can be influenced by how and when tokens are acquired or held. Public Citizen linked multiple wallets to the possibility of coordinated control, including wallets that appeared funded from Binance shortly before being emptied. Despite the dinner's political visibility, the TRUMP token has fallen dramatically from its peak, trading far below its earlier all-time high.

Key takeawaysSeat eligibility meets exchange restrictions

Public Citizen's analysis centers on how wallets qualify for the dinner. According to the group, Trump's rules allow for eligibility based on time-weighted TRUMP holdings at a snapshot, with the second dinner offering up to 185 seats. The advocacy group says it traced the token inflows for wallets listed on the public leaderboard and focused on whether the sources of those tokens were accessible to US customers.

In its review, Public Citizen identified exchanges such as Binance (global), Bybit and BloFin as recurring token sources. Since these platforms are not permitted to serve US citizens, the group argues that eligibility may not reflect genuine participation by US-based holders.

The analysis also highlights a VIP tier. Public Citizen said it traced 15 of 29 wallets that qualified for a VIP reception with the president to similar exchange sources. That matters because it suggests the eligibility system may be drawing from a broader global pool than the US political debate implies-at least from the standpoint of where tokens originate.

Wallet patterns raise questions about coordination

Beyond exchange geography, Public Citizen also pointed to wallet behavior that could indicate common control. The group identified 14 wallets it suspects were managed by the same person or group.

According to Public Citizen, each of these wallets received roughly 3,700 TRUMP tokens from Binance in October, then were emptied weeks before the cutoff for the dinner's eligibility snapshot. Public Citizen's implication is that the time-weighting mechanism could be satisfied through short-term token movement and staging, depending on how the eligibility calculation accounts for holding duration.

For readers focused on market structure rather than politics, this is one of the more practically relevant parts of the story: if token eligibility depends on time-weighted balances, then traders and coordinated actors may treat eligibility windows similarly to how they manage other time-dependent on-chain conditions. Public Citizen's findings suggest such behavior may have occurred in at least some cases.

Who held the top spots-and how far the token has fallen

Public Citizen's report also includes details about specific wallets on the leaderboard at the time of the eligibility snapshot on Nov. 16. FastX, a Singapore-linked crypto trading platform, was identified as the top-ranked wallet, holding $1.65 million in TRUMP at the snapshot.

The group also said the third-highest ranked wallet has been linked to Unitas, a stablecoin issuer operated by a British Virgin Islands company.

Among the accounts mentioned in the analysis, Morten Christensen-described by Public Citizen as a crypto entrepreneur from the Netherlands and founder and CEO of AirdropAlert-shared a photo from the Trump gala dinner on X. Public Citizen said he placed 26th with $45,351 in time-weighted TRUMP holdings.

The political debate around these events has drawn comparisons to earlier scrutiny. Democratic lawmakers pressed the White House to release the guest list for Trump's first memecoin dinner in May 2025, and later renewed requests in October. The same reporting also referenced protests outside the golf club and broader concerns about whether foreign buyers could use token purchases to gain access.

At the same time, the memecoin's market performance has continued to weaken sharply. The dinner comes as TRUMP trades about 98.8% below its all-time high of $75.35. Public Citizen also noted that when Trump held the first dinner in May 2025, the token was trading at $14.43, and by the time of his later Mar-a-Lago conference and luncheon, it had already dropped to $2.88. As of the time of writing in the source material, TRUMP was trading at $0.89.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Tron founder Justin Sun-the top-ranked holder at the May 2025 dinner-was expected to skip the second event. The guest list for the dinner is also described as including figures such as Floyd Mayweather,“Shark Tank” investor Kevin O'Leary, former NBA player Tristan Thompson, and mentalist Lior Suchard, with Trump himself serving as a featured speaker.

What investors and users should watch next

For traders and builders, the key uncertainty going forward is how eligibility mechanics and exchange compliance interact in practice-especially given Public Citizen's claim that token inflows from non-US exchanges may have shaped who qualifies. Readers should look for any changes to eligibility verification, clearer disclosure about how wallet-source data is handled, and whether future snapshots show a similar pattern of token sourcing or coordinated wallet funding.

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