MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Sybiha made the statement on the social media platform X.

Sybiha reported that, following two unsuccessful attempts in 2022 and 2025, Russia did not even nominate a candidate for the ICAO Council at the organization's 43rd Extraordinary Assembly.

“This outcome reflects the firm and coordinated position of Ukraine and our international partners,” Ukraine's foreign minister emphasized.

He recalled that the Kremlin has repeatedly demonstrated its disregard for the rules governing international civil aviation safety. Russia's dangerous interference with navigation systems and systematic violations of aviation standards make its ambitions to return to ICAO's governing body particularly cynical.

“Those who undermine aviation safety cannot be entrusted with overseeing it. Russia's continued international isolation is a direct consequence of its war of aggression against Ukraine and its systematic violations of international law,” Sybiha stressed.

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The foreign minister added that Moscow had long ago lost the trust necessary to hold such a position, noting that no diplomatic maneuvering could conceal its record of violations.

He also thanked Ukraine's partners for remaining steadfast.

“Every international position denied to Russia is another consequence of its aggression against Ukraine. Moscow should lose the influence it seeks to regain, and its political isolation should grow with every new crime it commits,” Sybiha wrote.

As Ukrinform previously reported, last year Russia failed to secure sufficient support to be elected to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) at the organization's 42nd Assembly in Montreal.